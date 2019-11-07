8 Images
L.A. ceramics: Inside LGS Studio
Glassell Park’ LGS Studio, run by Thomas Renaud and Noel Hennessy, makes tableware that will please cooks tired of minimalist dinnerware.
Studded mug by LGS Studio. According to the studio’s website about the collection, each piece is created with brutal, punk tones reflective of our primitive human history that bridges a gap from past to future and underlines the role ceramics have played in human culture. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
Studded bowl by LGS Studio. (Allison Zaucha / For Los Angeles Times)
Tephra mugs by LGS Studio, inspired by nature and childhood memories of the Pacific Northwest and growing up in the aftermath of the Mount St. Helens volcanic explosion. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
Tephra bowl by LGS Studio. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
LGS Studio co-founder Noel Hennessy works on carving pieces for the studio’s new mirror designs. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
LGS Studio co-founder Thomas Renaud works on a few bowls for the latest collection. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
LGS Studio, a ceramics company founded by Thomas Renaud and Noel Hennessy, combines natural and architectural design elements that steer away from minimalism and toward a rebellious approach to ceramic design. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
LGS Studio co-founders Thomas Renaud and Noel Hennessy. (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
