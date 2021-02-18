Chef Viet Nguyen drops cuts of meat into pots to begin cooking his pho broth. The entire process takes 48 hours. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Short ribs are braised for four hours. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Spices like cinnamon, cardamom and star anise are toasted. They are added in one of the final steps to make Súp Noodle Bar’s pho broth. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
From left, white onions, ginger and green onions are sauted to be added to the pho broth. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Chef Viet Nguyen prepares rice noodles for his pho. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Chopped green onions are added atop the rib bone pho at Súp Noodle Bar. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Rib bone pho at Súp Noodle Bar has become one of the restaurant’s most popular menu items. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)