IRVINE, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Chef Viet Nguyen, owner of Sup Noodle Bar, demonstrates the process of making his Rib bone pho at Sup Noodle Bar on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
The rib bone pho at Súp Noodle Bar

Chef Viet Nguyen demonstrates how he makes his broth and braises short ribs for his rib bone pho.

IRVINE, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Chef Viet Nguyen, owner of Sup Noodle Bar, demonstrates the process of making his Rib bone pho at Sup Noodle Bar on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Chef Viet Nguyen drops cuts of meat into pots to begin cooking his pho broth. The entire process takes 48 hours. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

IRVINE, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Inside the kitchen of Sup Noodle Bar where owner, chef Viet Nguyen, demonstrates the process of making his Rib bone pho on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Short ribs are braised for four hours. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

IRVINE, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Chef Viet Nguyen, owner of Sup Noodle Bar, demonstrates the process of making his Rib bone pho at Sup Noodle Bar on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Spices like cinnamon, cardamom and star anise are toasted. They are added in one of the final steps to make Súp Noodle Bar’s pho broth. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

IRVINE, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Chef Viet Nguyen prepares some of the ingredients for his rib bone pho at Sup Noodle Bar on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

From left, white onions, ginger and green onions are sauted to be added to the pho broth. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

IRVINE, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Chef Viet Nguyen, owner of Sup Noodle Bar, demonstrates the process of making his Rib bone pho at Sup Noodle Bar on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Chef Viet Nguyen prepares rice noodles for his pho. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

IRVINE, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Inside the kitchen of Sup Noodle Bar where owner, chef Viet Nguyen, demonstrates the process of making his Rib bone pho on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Chopped green onions are added atop the rib bone pho at Súp Noodle Bar. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

IRVINE, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Rib bone pho from Sup Noodle Bar on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in Irvine, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Rib bone pho at Súp Noodle Bar has become one of the restaurant’s most popular menu items. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

