L.A. baker-designer Alana Jones-Mann and her wildly colorful shag-rug cakes

What do you do after your cakes have been splashed across every major design blog in the country, and imitated so widely that there are now whole YouTube channels dedicated to DIY shag cakes? If you’re Jones-Mann, you head somewhere like the Brand Library and Art Center in Glendale, where she goes to page through old advertising catalogs and art books. She can spend whole afternoons lost in the 700 section of any public library, she says. Recently, she became preoccupied with an ornate 16th century embroidery she found in a book, and she’s begun to experiment with smaller decorating tips capable of producing highly intricate and precise designs.