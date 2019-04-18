9 great Los Angeles birthday cakes

Sweet Lady Jane: Opened in 1988 and now with a menu that includes breakfast, sandwiches and soups, Sweet Lady Jane is known primarily for the cases loaded with cakes. You can get birthday cakes shaped and decorated like huge turtles and soccer balls, as well as cupcakes, carrot cakes, and chocolate, red velvet, raspberry and coconut cakes. Among the most popular — especially for grownups celebrating birthdays — is the triple berry cake, three layers of yellow butter cake alternating with fresh berries and whipped cream, and topped with more whipped cream and fruit and buttercream decorations. $55. 8360 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles; (323) 653-7145, and locations in Santa Monica and Encino; sweetladyjane.com. @sweetladyjanebakerycafe