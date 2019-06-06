Home for Dinner: Slow-cooked chickpeas in no time at all

Don’t get me wrong: I will spend the requisite overnight soak and several hours on a Saturday to cook a pot of beans from dried just to obtain that intoxicatingly aromatic bean liquor, and I’ll take pride in every minute of it. But if I want beans in less than 16 hours, I go the canned route, and I find them equally good. The key is to treat them like their dried counterparts, bathing them in a flavorful broth, punched up with double the aromatics to drive home the point more directly.