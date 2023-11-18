The Best Cookbooks of 2023

This has been a phenomenal year for cookbooks — books that inspired us to get into the kitchen. For baking cakes, making cocktails, eating more vegetables, planning parties, exploring the world. We dove into Japanese and Vietnamese vegetarian recipes, Nigerian home cooking, Iranian yogurt making, Mexican grilling, Roman Jewish frying and more.

If you are looking for a holiday gift, there’s a book here for every kind of cook, whether a pastry lover, pasta maker, bread baker or someone who’s just facing the perpetual question: What to do with leftovers?

Here are the standout books that made their way onto our shelves.