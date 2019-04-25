Ronan makes stellar pizzas and a whole lot more

For spring, there are sardines, wisps of Ibérico ham and mashed peas tumbled atop the restaurant’s excellent crusty bread. For whimsy, there is Wellington in deconstructed carpaccio form; it’s a stunning, swirling presentation of shaved dry-aged beef as opulent as silk drapes, with buttery crunch from puff pastry and depth from earthy creamed mushrooms. For homage, there is a round of ricotta surrounded by chopped garnishes like broccoli rabe, chives and garlicky sourdough crumbs: It’s meant to evoke hiyayakko, the Japanese tofu appetizer served cold with varying toppings. Something in Cutler’s tribute, after all the ingredients have been mixed together, tastes distinctly and mightily of garlic salt. It throws the whole thing out of whack.