Saturday Cook: A grilled carrot recipe to star in your summer barbecue

I have to admit, I used to hate carrots. Growing up on grocery store carrots, most often whittled down to the “baby” variety, I grew to associate their tooth-snapping brittleness and orange color with a one-note sweetness. They were “health” food that you snacked on instead of the chips you actually wanted. You could dip them in ranch dressing to get them down, but, well, I detested ranch too. I liked them in carrot cake, though, because they were hidden from sight and covered up with spices and cream cheese icing. And a friend’s Thanksgiving family staple of carrots glazed in honey just took the sweetness so far over the top, I felt like I was eating candy.