Mixed Berry Pie with Cinnamon Crumble Topping

Roll out the dough: To roll out the dough, first, note that the goal is to work quickly so the dough doesn’t warm up in the process. Have flour handy for dusting the dough, and have a 9-inch pie dish close by; as you are rolling, keep in mind that you are lining that pie dish, so your goal is to roll it into a ⅛-inch-thick roundish shape that is at least 2 inches larger than the top (wider) side of that dish, around all sides.

Lightly dust a flat work surface with flour. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and place it on the floured surface. Place your rolling pin in the center of the circle of the dough. (I like a French rolling pin, which has tapered edges and no handles. It’s easier to gauge how much pressure you’re putting on the dough and feel it stretch out under your hands. Using a rolling pin with handles, the tendency is to just roll back and forth as if you were rolling paint onto a wall — but you are not painting a wall. If you only have a rolling pin with handles, pretend the handles aren’t there and rest the palms of your hands directly on the pin.)

Applying gentle pressure, roll toward the top of the circle, feeling the dough gently stretch out under the rolling pin. Return the pin to the center position and do this a few more times as if you were working your way around a clock, adjusting the pressure and the angle of your rolling pin and rotating the dough as needed to roll the dough to an even thickness. Dust underneath the dough, the top of the dough and the rolling pin lightly with flour whenever the dough is sticking and when you rotate it. (If the dough gets warm and difficult to work with — if it is sticking and ripping — transfer it in whatever state of rolling it’s in to a large baking sheet and throw it in the freezer to firm up; then start again.) Place the pie dish upside down on the dough and make sure it’s at least 2 inches larger all around. If not, gently roll the dough until it is.