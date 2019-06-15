The Saturday Cook: Cherry tomatoes star in a savory custard for a post-farmers market brunch

Yes, I know, you can buy cherry tomatoes year-round in grocery stores, and yes, they are very good, thanks to mostly being grown in greenhouses. But there is still that first-of-the-season thrill you get when you see them pop up in farmers markets, which doesn’t happen when you see their grocery store cousins. They’re also the most perfect type of tomato, in my humble opinion. They’re super-sweet, low in acidity and easy to pop in your mouth as a snack (and better for you than chips or actual candy, of course). I love the ritual of slicing them in half and tossing them in pasta salads, mixing them into gazpacho or salsas, or piling them on a hoagie roll with lots of fresh mayo for a hero sandwich version of my favorite Southern snack.