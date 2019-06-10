What goes into an $899 bottle of beer? Lots of coconut and hype

But everything changed in February when Three Chiefs became the toast of Wakefest, Florida’s preeminent gathering for pours of the world’s rarest and most coveted beers. Organizer John Wakefield is a longtime friend of Quitugua (they would trade bottles with each other, a common practice among beer collectors’ akin to the way kids trade baseball or Pokémon cards) and mentor of Rapadas. The two brewers bonded over an affinity for pastry stouts, which Wakefield helped revolutionize at J. Wakefield Brewing in Miami. His limited-production spirit-barrel-aged variants are often referred to as “whales” (a reference to Captain Ahab’s elusive conquest) and command top dollar on resale sites such as MyBeerCollectibles as well as on private Facebook groups via legally dubious paid raffles dubbed “razzles,” so named to evade detection by the social media platform.