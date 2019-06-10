Chicken Parm and spaghetti and meatballs are not real Italian food

“There’s Italian spaghetti with little baby meatballs that form in the sauce, but spaghetti and gigantic meatballs are not actually Italian,” Parla said. “There’s a specific order. You get your spaghetti and then when the spaghetti is gone, you get a meatball or two or three depending on the meatball size. It arrives unadorned, no garnish on the plate and that’s it. It’s your main dish.”