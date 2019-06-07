Celebrate Pride weekend with special Nina West-inspired ice cream

If you’re out for the Pride parade this weekend, or out celebrating Pride in general, make sure to stop by one of Jeni’s locations — Venice, Larchmont or Los Feliz — to cool off with some scoops of Dream Puff. The limited-edition flavor will be available throughout June to celebrate Pride, and 100 percent of the profits from the sale of Dream Puff, as well as her curated list of favorite flavors — Gooey Butter Cake, Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam, Blackout Chocolate Cake and the new dairy-free Cold-Brew with Coconut Cream — will go to her charity, the Nina West Foundation, which supports various LGBTQ+ charities and causes.