Celebrate Pride weekend with special Nina West-inspired ice cream

In today’s installment of things I never knew would happen but now can’t stop thinking about, Nina West, the eleven-gendary drag queen and newly crowned Miss Congeniality from Season 11 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” debuted her own flavor of ice cream nationwide at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. The Ohio-based chain has three standalone stores in Los Angeles.
The flavor, appropriately called Dream Puff, is a salted vanilla custard mixed with pastry flakes and ribbons of strawberry sauce, inspired by Nina herself. “I’ve been friends with Jeni for years, and so when the time came, she walked me through the process … because I had no idea how to make ice cream!” joked West, the drag persona of Andrew Levitt. “I really wanted it to be this symbiotic relationship, a perfect blend of our brands, using Jeni’s unique ingredients to make a flavor that’s very representative of me.”
West has been famous as a drag performer in Cleveland for almost two decades, but it was her turn as the humble but hilarious queen on “Drag Race” that cemented her celebrity status as the queen of Pride. She wore a Pride flag outfit that was lampooned by the judges at first but has since become one of her iconic lewks.
If you’re out for the Pride parade this weekend, or out celebrating Pride in general, make sure to stop by one of Jeni’s locations — Venice, Larchmont or Los Feliz — to cool off with some scoops of Dream Puff. The limited-edition flavor will be available throughout June to celebrate Pride, and 100 percent of the profits from the sale of Dream Puff, as well as her curated list of favorite flavors — Gooey Butter Cake, Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam, Blackout Chocolate Cake and the new dairy-free Cold-Brew with Coconut Cream — will go to her charity, the Nina West Foundation, which supports various LGBTQ+ charities and causes.
