McDonald’s international menu is missing a Peruvian hot sauce bar, so we made our own

McDonald’s announced last month that it would feature an array of items from its global menus at its U.S. franchises, including a Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, a Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, a Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia.
But the oversights were glaring — as in, why is there nothing from Asia or Latin America on this menu? Say, a green tea sundae from Hong Kong or a deep fried cheese pie from Mexico. Or, better yet, the incredible hot sauce bars that are a staple at every McDonald’s in Peru.
Thankfully, we have a hack for the latter. The Peruvian brand Alacena makes a pair of hot sauces from Peruvian chiles for export that are available in the U.S.: Uchucuta, a spicy, garlicky sauce made with rocoto (a red pepper) and the milder crema de aji amarillo (a milder yellow pepper mix).
You can order these online or find them in stock at Latin American grocers that specialize in South American products, such as Rincón Chileno in East Hollywood. (The irony of buying Peruvian hot sauce at a Chilean market will not be lost on anyone who knows about the war the two countries fought 140 years ago. Neither side of my Chilean-Peruvian family has let me forget it.)
But rest assured, one taste and it’ll be hard to go back to ketchup.
When I dip you dip we dip
