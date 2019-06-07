McDonald’s has a new international menu and we tried all of it

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has brought a handful of international menu items to its U.S. branches for a limited time. In an attempt to drum up some excitement this summer, its Worldwide Favorites Menu, which includes four items from McDonald’s around the world (Spain, the Netherlands, Canada and Australia), has begun appearing in American restaurants beginning this week.
“Our food is at the heart of what we do and it connects us to our millions of customers that we serve around the world each day,” reads the news release surrounding this product launch. While an undeniably factual statement, the question remains: Is the food any good?
Food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson sat down with all of the items — a Stroopwafel McFlurry from the Netherlands, a Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger from Spain, a Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and Cheesy Bacon Fries from Australia — and ate them in the name of research. Someone had to do it.
