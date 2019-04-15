In this Passover Seder menu, spring vegetables star

In the Passover Seders of my childhood, meal prep was as much a logistical feat as a culinary one. Before we sat down to a retelling of the Jews’ exodus from slavery in Egypt, my mother, Stephanie, would free herself from stress by preparing a series of smart sides that could be prepped almost entirely in advance, then finished with a few easy flourishes. You can do the same with these recipes, which would be delicious at any spring gathering.