Review: Chaak Kitchen is a culinary trip to Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, via Tustin

The charred salsa is an apt introduction to Chaak, a restaurant that celebrates smoke and spice, two pillars of Yucatecan cooking. Nearly everything about Chaak (the name is a reference to the Maya water god) is an homage to the Yucatán Peninsula, including the restaurant’s swank, light-filled dining room. The space is tricked out with a custom retractable roof (the Maya were accomplished astronomers), tasteful wall displays of imported Yucatecan textiles, and unique design features that subtly invoke Mayan culture — note the steel rings that anchor the restaurant’s hanging light fixtures, a nod to the Mesoamerican ball court at Chichen Itza. There’s also a glittering L-shaped bar dispensing Mexican wines by the glass and mezcal cocktails made with tamarind paste and mole bitters. The general mood is what you might call nouveau suburban California: polite, informal, quietly affluent.