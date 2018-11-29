Eaten Path: Nashville's Henrietta Red serves up Jell-O shots, oysters and some of the best seafood in Music City

The kitchen has a special touch when it applies heat to seafood. Many of the dishes appear to spend very little time near the flames at all, which is to say they’re cooked just right. A hefty cut of red snapper paired with broccoli, Brussels sprouts and turnips was sumptuously succulent, and flavored further by the addition of curry butter; and the scallops – a staple of so many small-plates New American restaurants – were best in class, seared to a caramel-mahogany, the insides a small step above raw, the dish texturally invigorated with crunchy Honeycrisp apples, pistachios and beets.