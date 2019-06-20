Off the shelf: The powerfully funky umami of Vietnamese fish paste

Made too much dipping sauce and not sure what to do with it? Diep Tran, owner of the recently closed Good Girl Dinette in Highland Park, loves to pair fermented shrimp paste with rau muong, or water spinach. “That’s the stereotype people in Vietnam have about Bac Ky (Northern Vietnamese), right? We love rau muong and mam tom. They’re so good together.” An easy way to whip up that dish is to blanch the greens and toss them with the aforementioned dipping sauce mixture. You could also do the same to roasted Brussels sprouts or broccoli, or — you heard it here first — drizzle a bit of the sauce over avocado toast.