Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
A bowl of chicken nurungji topped with egg yolk, green onion and sesame at Jilli in Koreatown
Koreatown restaurant Jilli, from the team behind Chimmelier, serves modern Korean pub fare, such as nurungji risotto topped with a sous vide egg.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Food

Are you eating the crispy rice at the bottom of the pot? 13 L.A. spots to try nurungji

By Tiffany Tse
  • Nurungji, or Korean scorched rice, refers to the crispy layer of rice that forms at the bottom of a pot or cooking vessel.
  • The resourceful dish can be eaten on its own, steeped in hot water as tea or sprinkled with sugar as a dessert.
  • L.A.’s Korean restaurants offer both traditional and innovative takes on nurungji.

After a raucous night out in my 20s, the real afterparty was always at BCD Tofu House — hunched over bubbling Korean tofu stew and a sizzling-hot stone bowl of steamed rice. After I’d scooped most of it out, a server would pour warm tea into the bowl, loosening the rice clinging stubbornly to the bottom. Scraping up those crispy-chewy bits of scorched rice, known in Korean as nurungji, quickly became my favorite part of the meal.

Long before electric rice cookers, Koreans traditionally cooked rice over an open flame in an iron cauldron called a gamasot. As it steamed, the bottom layer would crisp up against the hot metal, forming golden-brown nurungji.

“Today, nurungji simply means the crispy layer of rice that forms at the bottom of any pot or cooking appliance,” says Sarah Ahn, who co-wrote the Korean cookbook “Umma” with her mother, Nam Soon Ahn. “Personally, and within Korean culture, I see nurungji as a deeply nostalgic food, especially for Koreans of my mom’s generation.”

Chef and cookbook author Debbie Lee adds, “Sometimes it’s intentional, sometimes it’s from overcooking — what I call a great culinary accident.”

Advertisement

Korea isn’t alone in its love for scorched rice. Persian tahdig is the crust that forms at the bottom of the pot, flipped and served with the crispy layer on top. Chinese guoba is crispy rice paired with saucy stir-fries to soak up every bit of flavor. In West Africa, kanzo refers to the caramelized layer left behind after cooking, often found in dishes like jollof rice. Spain’s socarrat forms the base of well-executed paella.

And in Korea, nurungji is endlessly versatile — enjoyed on its own, steeped in hot water or tea as sungnyung (thought to be a soothing palate cleanser and digestive aid), or transformed into nurungji-tang, where the rice becomes the crunchy base for a light broth with seafood or vegetables.

With its nutty, toasted flavor that highlights the grain’s natural aroma, nurungji is comfort food born out of practicality. “Like so much of Korean food, it represents our resourcefulness — nothing goes to waste! — and our ability to find flavor in humble things,” says Sarah. Rather than discarding it, Koreans embraced the crunchy layer as a snack or meal.

“My parents are from Pyongyang and fled during the war,” says Lee. “My mother told me that they’d find an abandoned house to rest in, and nine times out of 10, there was rice. They lived off porridge, steamed rice, and ultimately nurungji as a snack.”

Advertisement

SeongHee Jeong, chef and co-owner of Koreatown’s Borit Gogae, remembers eating it sprinkled with sugar — a delicious treat when sweets were scarce. While there’s no single way to make it today, Sarah and her mom swear by the traditional method. “Nothing compares to the flavor of rice cooked in a gamasot over a wood fire,” Sarah says. “That taste is so iconic, you’ll even find packaged snacks trying to replicate it.”

In L.A., some restaurants keep it old-school by serving nurungji simply steeped in tea or hot water, while others are getting creative with it. Think: nurungji risotto at Jilli, an iced nurungji crema at Bodega Park or a fried chicken and nurungi dish at Fanny’s. At her Joseon pop-up last year, Lee even spun it into a nurungji crème brûlée.

“It’s truly amazing how humble ingredients born from hardship always find their way back,” says Sarah.

Here are 13 of the best restaurants in L.A. serving nurungji in both traditional and unexpected ways.

Filters

Neighborhood

Filter

Restaurants

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Showing Places

Lasung Tofu & Pot Rice

Harvard Heights Korean $$
Pot rice topped with seasoned beef short ribs, herbs, garlic and butter at Lasung Tofu & Pot Rice in Koreatown.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Lasung is a modern mecca for Korean comfort food, known for its bubbling tofu stews and sotbap, or pot rice. The latter is served two ways: individual portions of rice steamed in a traditional cast-iron pot or sizzling on a hot stone plate — piled with boneless short rib, spicy squid or other flavorful toppings. As you eat your way down, you’ll uncover the real prize: a golden crust of nurungji formed as the rice slowly caramelizes against the vessel. Each order is cooked fresh, taking 20 to 25 minutes to ensure the grains steam fully while developing a perfectly crunchy base. If you opt for the traditional pot, hot barley tea is poured tableside to soften the nurungji into a toasty rice infusion. Order the stone plate, and you’ll mix everything together for a contrast of crisp and tender textures in each bite. At Lasung, the move is to upgrade to the Rainbow Powerhouse multigrain rice — a blend of white rice, black beans, chickpeas and green peas. When cooked, it crisps into a more textured nurungji than plain white, adding extra nuttiness to every spoonful.
Show more Show less
Route Details

BCD Tofu House

Koreatown Korean $$
Nurungji from BCD Tofu House
(Dillon Tran)
By Tiffany Tse
Walk into BCD Tofu House’s flagship on Wilshire Boulevard at 3 a.m. on a Saturday, and you’ll find tables packed with clubgoers digging into steaming bowls of soondubu. The spicy soft tofu stew — like all of their entrees and combos — comes with a full spread of banchan and sizzling dolsot rice, short-grain Korean rice cooked in individual stone pots over high flame until nurungji forms at the bottom. Each pot is carefully monitored for even cooking, and filtered water is used to preserve the rice’s flavor. After you’ve scooped out most of the grains, staff will pour in warm tea — a soothing combo perfect for ending a night out or nursing a hangover, though just as comforting even if your party days are long gone. Opened nearly 30 years ago by first-generation immigrant Hee Sook Lee, the Koreatown restaurant quickly grew into one of L.A.’s most iconic late-night haunts and has since expanded to over 11 locations across Southern California, with outposts in New York, Texas, and beyond. While only the Wilshire restaurant stays open 24/7, other branches in Koreatown, Torrance, and Artesia keep the kitchen going well past dinnertime to satisfy your late-night nurungji cravings, too.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Jilli

Koreatown Korean $$
Nurungji risotto from Jilli.
(Tiffany Tse)
By Tiffany Tse
At Jilli, a modern Korean bar from the team behind Chimmelier, the menu is full of bites designed to pair perfectly with a well-curated list of wine, beer, and Korean soju and makgeolli. You’ll find plenty of fusion-forward spins on Korean bar food, like kimchi vodka rigatoni and uni tteokbokki dripping in cheese and roe. The nurungji risotto fits right in: a delicious mashup of two comfort classics from different cultures — Italian risotto and Korean jook (rice porridge) — made for savoring between sips. Here, nurungji is cleverly reimagined as an umami-rich risotto, using cooked short-grain rice baked low and slow until fully dried and golden. The rice shards are then simmered in warm chicken stock with mushrooms and aromatics, coaxed into creaminess using classic risotto technique while preserving that signature toasted flavor. It’s crowned with a jammy sous-vide egg yolk that melts into the rice — much like the raw yolk often stirred into jook for silkiness — plus pickled mushrooms for brightness, seaweed for a briny kick, and a drizzle of sesame oil.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Openaire

Koreatown Californian $$
Nurungji crackers and smoked eggplant dip from Openaire.
(Tiffany Tse)
By Tiffany Tse
At this lush, greenhouse-style restaurant on the second floor of the Line Hotel, the food leans contemporary American — with thoughtful nods to Korean flavors in honor of its Koreatown location. Case in point: the spicy eggplant starter, which pairs nurungji crackers with a dip that starts with coal-fired eggplant, bell peppers, onions and garlic, all charred over an open flame to bring out a deep, smoky flavor. The vegetables are blended with harissa, sambal and a house berbere spice mix, then balanced with mint labneh for a bit of acidity and a refreshing herbal finish. To make the crunchy nurungji crackers, executive chef Vinson Ching steams and dehydrates a blend of sweet rice and Calrose before flash-frying them until puffed and crisp. Finished with a light dusting of salt and sugar, they make the perfect scoop for the spicy dip.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Fanny's

Mid-Wilshire New American $$$
A fried chicken and nurungji appetizer from Fanny's Korean Sunday Supper.
(Tiffany Tse)
By Tiffany Tse
At the striking restaurant inside the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, every Sunday night is dedicated to Korean cuisine with a special menu served alongside the regular offerings. Running through January 2027, the series complements an exhibition celebrating the work of Oscar-winning Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho. On any given Sunday, the rotating menu might feature an elevated take on jjapaguri (the noodles made famous in Parasite), bluefin tuna gimbap or other Korean staples with a touch of executive chef Jun Bum Oh’s fine-dining finesse. Recently, he’s been experimenting with nurungji, weaving the crispy rice into a dish of fork-tender short rib with summer squash, as well as into an appetizer with fried chicken. A nod to one of Oh’s favorite anju (Korean drinking snacks), the latter combines fried chicken, chewy rice cakes and chunks of nurungji, all slicked in a sticky-sweet house-made gochujang glaze and topped with sesame seeds and chopped peanuts for an addictive mix of textures. Much like Bong’s acclaimed films, the Korean dinner menu subverts genre, with Oh remixing familiar Korean flavors into something entirely new.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Damsot

Koreatown Korean $
Water being poured into nurungji at Damsot.
(Damsot)
By Tiffany Tse
At Damsot — the first international outpost of a beloved chain with over 50 locations in Korea — the menu centers around sotbap, or pot rice, served as a set with miso soup, banchan and a small salad. Diners can choose from a range of toppings, including stir-fried spicy pork with eggplant, prime-grade top blade steak or grilled mackerel — but the real star here is the rice. Each bowl is cooked to order in an individual stainless steel pot using premium Koshihikari, a short-grain Japanese rice known for its natural sweetness and stickier texture. The result: fluffy, fragrant rice on top and a crisp layer of nurungji at the bottom. Once most of the rice is scooped into a separate bowl, the staff pours in hot barley tea. Because the rice is mixed with toppings before tea is added, the toasted remnants soak up all the sauce and flavor from the dish itself. Combined with the tea’s lightly roasted flavor and the nurungji’s nuttiness, the payoff is a seasoned, savory rice tea worth scraping the pot for.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Harucake

Koreatown Bakery $
Nurungji latte from Harucake.
(Hannah Kang)
By Tiffany Tse
This minimalist Korean bakery may have blown up on Instagram for its pretty milk cream cakes, but its coffee program deserves equal attention. Take the nurungji latte inspired by founder Ellie You’s childhood in Korea, where her grandmother often prepared roasted sweet potatoes, chestnuts and nurungji for dessert. In collaboration with barista Young Shin, You channels the nostalgic flavor of scorched rice with a meticulous drink that takes over 16 hours to make. It starts with fresh rice, cooked daily and toasted by hand until golden and crisp. The rice is soaked, blended, filtered, and aged to develop a deep, earthy flavor — no syrups, artificial flavorings or shortcuts involved. The house-made nurungji base becomes the foundation of the latte, diluted with milk and topped with a layer of rich nurungji cream, a shot of freshly pulled espresso and a sprinkle of crunchy rice. Like many of You’s desserts, the creamy drink is subtly sweet and balanced — what she describes as “a quiet hug in a cup.”
Show more Show less
Route Details

Bodega Park

Silver Lake Coffee Sandwich Shop $
Nurungji crema and a nurungji latte from Bodega Park.
(Tiffany Tse)
By Tiffany Tse
Modeled after a New York-style bodega, Bodega Park is a neighborhood coffee shop and sandwich spot with Korean-American roots and a menu that draws from the flavors and experiences of owners Eric and Miriam Park. A staple in Miriam’s childhood diet, nurungji’s flavor profile sparked the idea for some of the shop’s most beloved drinks. The nurungji crema is an iced Americano topped with house-made sweet cream infused with scorched-rice flavor, plus a dusting of toasted rice powder — the rich espresso cuts through the cream and brings out the nutty notes. If you’re after something milkier, try the nurungji latte, served hot or iced. Here, scorched rice is steeped directly into the drink, infusing every sip with that grainy flavor. Though there’s no direct English translation for “goh-soh-ha-da” — a Korean term for a nutty, toasted quality — it’s instantly recognizable in both drinks.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Chunju Han-il Kwan

Koreatown Korean $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 10: Budae jjigae from Chunju Han-il Kwan in Koreatown on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Chunju Han-il Kwan has been a Koreatown fixture since owner Odri Chang opened its doors in 1992. Now in her early 70s, she’s still a force of nature, running the show and dishing out home-style Korean fare in a warm, wood-paneled space adorned with calligraphy, where the vibe feels more like someone’s home than a restaurant. The spot is best known for its stone pot bibimbap and budae-jjigae — a hearty dish typically loaded with kimchi, Spam and instant noodles. Often called Korean army stew, it originated after the Korean War, when surplus U.S. military rations like Spam or hot dogs were incorporated into local cuisine. As a bonus, nurungji is complimentary with the budae-jjigae. Made from white rice and antioxidant-rich Korean purple rice that’s been dried overnight over low heat, it forms brittle shards perfect for crumbling into the spicy soup for a satisfying crunch. Got leftovers? The staff will pour hot water over them to enjoy as a digestif at the end of the meal. For those who can’t get enough of it, you can even buy it to-go in take-home Ziploc bags.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Olle Korean Cuisine

Koreatown Korean $$
The crispy rice and seafood hot pot at Olle Korean Cuisine is topped with nurungji wafers.
(Tiffany Tse)
By Tiffany Tse
Even in a neighborhood teeming with standout Korean restaurants, this hidden gem — tucked inside the Oxford Palace Hotel — is a welcome new addition. Opened late last year, it’s a modern, minimalist space best known for its smoked duck and other generously portioned dishes made for sharing. The crispy rice and seafood hot pot is another favorite — a dramatic showstopper of a stew that arrives at a roiling simmer, packed to the brim with Korean blue crab, whole shrimp, squid, mussels sourced from Rosarito and clams. Everything swims in a savory broth layered with flavor from fire-roasted vegetables, green onion roots, anchovies, and cabbage. But the best part? It’s topped with nurungji wafers, ingeniously pressed in a waffle maker to achieve that golden crunch. As the stew bubbles away, the rice gradually softens and breaks apart, leaving behind chewy pockets that add the right amount of texture to every ladleful.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Majordomo

Chinatown American $$$
Mushroom nurungji from Majordomo.
(Majordomo)
By Tiffany Tse
At David Chang’s Majordomo, the mushroom crispy rice pays homage to scorched rice dishes spanning several cultures and continents. Cooked in a Le Creuset Dutch oven, the rice is flipped over so the crispy underside is displayed and served in the same pot. Like Spanish paella, the dish develops a well-formed socarrat, the golden-brown caramelized crust prized for its texture and flavor. Layered on top is a medley of mushrooms — shiitake, maitake, hon-shimeiji, enoki, wood ear and cremini — as well as garlic, burdock root, miso and shallots to amplify the umami. True to the way nurungji is traditionally enjoyed, a warm mushroom broth is poured tableside into the pot. It’s made by steeping all the mushroom trimmings in water and seasoning the stock with soy-based pickling liquid, deepening the dish’s savory flavor.
Show more Show less
Route Details

Gong Gan

Silver Lake Cafe
Bulgogi, arugula and nurungji discs are served together at Gong Gan in Silver Lake.
(Gong Gan)
By Tiffany Tse
A whimsical coffee shop slash wine bar, this Silver Lake space is a designer’s dream: mismatched sculptural chairs, candy-colored tables, trippy mirrors, and textural flourishes everywhere you look. Every corner feels like a curated Instagram moment, but luckily, the photogenic lattes, ice cream-topped croffles, and Korean-inspired small plates also happen to be downright delicious. Hoping to adapt the sweet-and-savory house-marinated bulgogi — typically served with rice at Korean restaurants — into something that paired better with wine, owners Don Kim and Sarah Yun found their answer in nurungji. Traditionally rehydrated with tea or water, here it’s flipped into a crisp, snackable disc: rice is lightly salted, fried until golden, and turned into a crunchy base for bulgogi and peppery arugula that helps cut through the richness. You’re meant to stack it all — bulgogi, arugula, and nurungji — to create the perfect sweet, savory, crunchy, tender, slightly bitter bite. It’s as fun to eat as the space is to visit.
Show more Show less
Route Details
Advertisement

Borit Gogae

Koreatown Korean Barbecue $$
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 10: Set menu with barley rice at Borit Gogae in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Tiffany Tse
Borit Gogae translates to “barley hill” in Korean — a reminder of lean seasons in Korea’s past, when rice ran low and families went hungry while waiting for the barley harvest to ripen. It’s a fitting name for a restaurant that serves nurungji, which carries on the tradition of making every grain count. But the banchan spread is far from sparse. Most diners opt for the set menu built around barley rice, served with a generous assortment of dishes: fermented vegetables, seasoned greens, hearty stews, porridges, and of course, nurungji. Here, it’s made the traditional way: a thin layer of freshly cooked Korean brown rice and white rice is pressed into a hot, unoiled pan and slowly toasted on both sides until crisp. It’s available as sungnyung, or scorched rice tea, where the grains are simmered in water until the liquid turns fragrant and the rice softens to a gentle crunch — or as a side of crispy crackers.
Show more Show less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Food

Advertisement