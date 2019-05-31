Everything you need to know about the food at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disneyland

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a new area that opened at Disneyland Park on May 31, is located on the fictional far-off planetary outpost of Batuu and features a Millennium Falcon ride as well as a handful of restaurants and food kiosks. Given that the Star Wars movie franchise is one that’s … not exactly known for its food, the park makes an earnest attempt to create fun dishes that reflect, in the words of the Disneyland News website, “a ‘farm-to-table’ feel typically found in more rural communities.” In other words, they’re trying. Some of the attempts succeed better than others.