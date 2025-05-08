7 must-try spots for vegan fried chicken in L.A.

There’s a reason we categorize dishes like fried chicken, pizza and mac ‘n’ cheese as comfort food. Whether they hold nostalgic value or are simply go-to favorites, their familiarity offers a gentle lift and sense of ease when we need it most.

But it can be challenging trying to replace beloved staples like fried chicken with plant-based alternatives. Replicating that perfect crispy crunch and juicy, tender interior isn’t easy. And while vegan proteins have come a long way, finding one that truly delivers the full experience — without animal products — can feel like chasing a unicorn.

L.A.’s plant-based chefs are proving it’s possible. Forget bland substitutes; today’s vegan chicken is made from soy, wheat gluten (seitan), mushrooms and/or cauliflower and transformed through creative textures and spice-packed batters. From crispy oyster mushroom cutlets to juicy soy wings and fried cauliflower with a kick, these inventive takes aren’t just imitating chicken — they’re reimagining it.

For chef Doomie, who prefers to be known by his first name only, the secret is keeping it simple. The founder of Doomie’s Home Cookin’ said, “We try to keep the ingredients as traditional as possible and often would prefer to just omit an ingredient rather than substitute it with something that doesn’t usually belong.” For his fried chicken batter, he swaps out dairy and plant milks in favor of water. For crunch? “The secret is always flour, batter, flour.”

Advertisement

“The magic of fried chicken lies in the interplay between the meat, the skin and the thin layer of fat that separates them,” he explained. At Doomie’s, they’ve created a plant-based version of all three components, even using two types of vegan chicken to mimic the contrast of white and dark meat.

Then there’s chef Mignon (also known by her first name only) of Champignon Eats. A mainstay at Smorgasburg L.A., she uses lion’s mane, oyster and enoki mushrooms. She recommends seasoning and frying them just like real chicken. “Mushrooms take on any flavor you cook them in,” said Mignon, who defaults to a special blend of spices and a chickpea flour mix for Champignon’s batter. “You’d be surprised at how versatile they are.”

In a city where plant-based cuisine is a lifestyle, chefs across L.A. are pushing boundaries and redefining comfort food on their own terms. Whether you’re craving spicy Thai wings, Southern-style comfort or something totally unexpected, these seven spots prove that vegan fried chicken isn’t just an alternative — it can be the main event.

