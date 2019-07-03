A Süprmarkt for the people challenges ‘food apartheid’ in South L.A.

“We have cilantro, basil,” says Olympia Auset as she helps a customer sift through a wooden box filled with an arrangement of green herbs and lettuces. “They’re really good for heavy metal detoxing,” she points out.
Another box holds fruit; pineapples and fresh ginger root decorate the table. It is a breezy Sunday afternoon in Leimert Park in South Los Angeles. A few steps away, a drum circle reverberates. Above the table, a tent labeled Süprmarkt, Auset’s organic grocery pop-up, casts shade on the rainbow of produce below. Since 2016, Süprmarkt has provided affordable organic produce to communities in South L.A. both with stands such as this and a subscription-based, CSA-style produce delivery service. Subscribers can sign up on the Süprmarkt website and customize their order by dietary preferences and quantity.
“The thing that made me start Süprmarkt was the fact that people in my life were passing away,” Auset says. “When you go from just having these general statistics being thrown at you your whole life, like, in this community, we have this problem, and then it changes to people in your circle actually suffering, then it becomes a real problem.”
The Los Angeles Times reported on this problem in 2015, citing a 2008 study finding a strong correlation between health problems and the ratio of fast-food and convenience stores to grocery stores and produce vendors in various neighborhoods. “Counties with the highest ratios of fast-food outlets also had some of the highest rates of obesity and diabetes,” it said. In 2016, The Times reported on a 10-year-long failed attempt to build a grocery store in South L.A., where “there are fewer grocery stores per capita than in other parts of Los Angeles, making fresh and healthy food harder to reach.” Instead, the neighborhood is filled with convenience stores, which, according to a report by the nonprofit Community Health Councils Inc., are “less likely to sell fresh fruits and vegetables than groceries in other areas of the city, and the fruits and vegetables they do sell are more likely to be damaged or spoiled.”
Auset, who grew up in South L.A., said that when she was 22, her friend’s parents died. “They would be alive today if they had access to be able to eat better. I knew that if I didn’t do something, not only would the people that I love continue to pass away but I would be at my friend’s funerals when I’m 50 years old.”
We really don’t have the options that we deserve to have in these communities, especially in a city like L.A.
Since then, with only two employees and a few volunteers, Auset has transported more than 25,000 pounds of organic fruits and vegetables to the community in South Los Angeles. By accepting EBT, Auset offers residents who rely on public assistance easier access to fresh organic food. Süprmarkt also sells 10-day juice cleanses and offers free “scholarships” for those who qualify. Prerequisites for the subsidized juice include watching the documentary “Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead,” attending juicing meetings in Leimert Park and submitting a 200-word essay about why a juice cleanse would change your life.
Auset steps out from behind the table to hug a patron. “I’m so so proud of her,” she says, smiling as the woman tells her she has lost 33.5 pounds thanks to Süprmarkt’s juice cleanse scholarship program.
On a similar Sunday afternoon — March 31, the day rapper and community activist Nipsey Hussle died just a few blocks from where she was selling fruits and vegetables — the 28-year-old entrepreneur was moved to take her business even further. “It felt like a bomb went off. A lot of people were very shaken spiritually and emotionally. We started to have conversations about us as a people, our community and how everybody can step up to fill that space.” It was then that she learned that Mr. Wisdom’s, a landmark health food store on Slauson Avenue and one of the few other places in the area selling organic food, had closed in January.
Saying she was inspired by Hussle, Auset is trying to raise money through her #KeepSlausonFresh Indiegogo campaign to buy Mr. Wisdom’s. She wants to make it a modern neighborhood “oasis” with sustainable products, plates of vegan food and groceries. She envisions it as a welcoming community space with WiFi, “a place where people can come and just feel at home, connect, enjoy themselves and learn about food and community,” she said. Since launching her campaign, Auset has raised more than $65,000 and garnered attention from the media and celebrities including Issa Rae and the rest of the cast of HBO’s “Insecure,” plus salad company Sweetgreen, who have backed and shared her campaign.
“We really don’t have the options that we deserve to have in these communities, especially in a city like L.A.,” she says, stressing the importance of availability of food within walking distance, and the lack of it as many people in her community don’t have cars.
Auset told me she gets emails from people in neighborhoods facing similar problems in Alabama, Chicago, New York and Atlanta, asking her to bring her program there. “The stereotype that it is like this because all they want to eat is fast food is ...,” she said, ending that sentence with an expletive, exasperated by the false stereotyping of the dietary aspirations of communities in underserved urban neighborhoods. “It’s totally not true and there are people everywhere who want this and care about this.”
Though Auset’s work centers around food, her philosophy and commitment to social justice stretches far beyond that. By shining a light on “food apartheid” — she prefers this term to “food desert,” as a “desert” occurs naturally while these problems are man-made — she hopes to raise questions about why underserved communities exist, how they fit into society and how to make positive changes.
Earlier in the week, at a high school in West L.A., Auset screened an episode of KCET’s “Broken Bread” that features her work. Afterward, she spoke to the auditorium full of hundreds of high school seniors days before graduation.
“You have to pay attention to how this world works,” she said. “If you live in a community where most of the people who are running businesses are not from your family or from your community, what does that mean? All the money is leaving the community. So it’s always going to be a bad neighborhood there. In order to create jobs, people have to create businesses.”
Support our journalism
Like food? Like words? Like knowing what's happening? Then subscribe to the L.A. Times — just 99 cents for the first four weeks — to get access to our team’s news, reviews and recipes, and for unlimited access to the country's best culture, entertainment and breaking news reporting.