A Süprmarkt for the people challenges ‘food apartheid’ in South L.A.

The Los Angeles Times reported on this problem in 2015, citing a 2008 study finding a strong correlation between health problems and the ratio of fast-food and convenience stores to grocery stores and produce vendors in various neighborhoods. “Counties with the highest ratios of fast-food outlets also had some of the highest rates of obesity and diabetes,” it said. In 2016, The Times reported on a 10-year-long failed attempt to build a grocery store in South L.A., where “there are fewer grocery stores per capita than in other parts of Los Angeles, making fresh and healthy food harder to reach.” Instead, the neighborhood is filled with convenience stores, which, according to a report by the nonprofit Community Health Councils Inc., are “less likely to sell fresh fruits and vegetables than groceries in other areas of the city, and the fruits and vegetables they do sell are more likely to be damaged or spoiled.”