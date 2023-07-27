Advertisement
Here they are: the tastiest, most culturally specific doughnuts in L.A.

By Camryn Brewer
Zifei Zhang
A generous dusting of matcha powder. A drizzle of taro icing. A filling of red bean paste. The ingenuity of scrappy doughnut shop owners has made Los Angeles the unofficial doughnut capital of the United States, with 680 shops in L.A. County alone. And from the moment doughnuts hit Southern California, this ingenuity has been tethered to immigrant culture.

Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy touched down in San Diego’s Camp Pendleton on a military jet in 1975 with his wife and children. Months later, Ngoy signed himself up for a managerial training program at Winchell’s Donut House, his heart set on owning his own shop one day. Not only did he achieve that goal when he bought a Christy’s Donuts shop in La Habra, Calif., in 1977, but Ngoy began making small changes, like frying multiple fresh batches of doughnuts a day instead of just two, and tweaking existing recipes. As a result, Christy’s Donuts became more popular than ever and, by 1980, he owned 20 Christy’s Donuts locations. Also the first to package doughnuts in light pink boxes, when Ngoy realized he was getting his own taste of California gold, he began sponsoring visas for Cambodian immigrants to start their own shops. Southern California is now rich with local doughnut chains and independently owned shops, many owned by first-generation and second-generation Cambodian immigrants. “The Donut King,” a 2020 documentary, tells the story of Ngoy’s life.

Ted Ngoy in the documentary "The Donut King."

For Ngoy and those he helped to open their own doughnut shops, the focus was on improving service, refining recipes and creating a formula for success that could be replicated for years to come. It’s this steadfastness that’s given second-generation and even third-generation doughnut shop owners the freedom to experiment and introduce new ingredients and flavors that honor their culinary heritage.

“Nobody gets to the next stage without help. My mom helped my aunt get a store. My aunt helped her cousin get a store. You bring everyone with you,” said Jennie Fou Lee, who took ownership of L.A.’s beloved DK’s Donuts in 2021. “Our parents’ generation are either selling their shops or closing down. There’s a group of us that are taking over and taking everything into the next era. We all have kids now, so we want our kids to see what their grandparents have built.”

“The doughnut is very enigmatic,” added Nile Dreiling, owner of Holey Grail Donuts, a taro doughnut mini-chain that was founded in Hawaii and opened a brick-and-mortar in Santa Monica in December 2022. “It’s a platform for our values [and] a teacher about a very accessible product.”

This devotion to doughnuts can’t be found in any other city. While Dunkin’ dominates the average American doughnut experience with its straightforward menu of fritters, crullers and sprinkle-topped rings, L.A.’s mom-and-pop doughnut shops have always stood out for their international flavors. From Japanese-style tofu doughnuts to traditional Greek loukoumades, here are eight doughnut shops that are adding a cultural spin to the classic dessert.

Two stacks of multicolored, packaged donuts with "RING" on the label.
(Camryn Brewer / Los Angeles Time)

Ring Baked Tofu Donuts

Canoga Park Japanese Donut Shop $
Delivery
By Camryn Brewer
Aya and Mitsu Kagei of Canoga Park’s Ring Baked Tofu Donuts didn’t just stumble into the doughnut business. The couple moved from a small town outside of Osaka, Japan, to San Francisco for Aya to attend culinary school, where she honed her pastry skills — and love for doughnuts. Paired with her husband’s business acumen, together Aya and Mitsu serve baked tofu doughnuts, a healthier take on the traditional Japanese fried tofu doughnut. Aya tested up to 500 recipes to perfect this palm-sized treat, landing on a proprietary blend of natural sugar sourced from Okayama, Japan, along with tofu, soy milk and rice flour sourced locally from farms in California. The result is a moist yet fluffy doughnut just sweet enough to satisfy your sugar cravings for the day. Expect to find staples like ube, matcha and Earl Grey here, but be on the lookout for rotating flavors like azuki red bean, black sesame seed and sake bomb. Wash it all down with their sea salt iced matcha green tea or an ice cold Calpico.
Three donuts in a box.
(Zifei Zhang / Los Angeles Times)

Holey Grail Donuts

Santa Monica Hawaiian Donut Shop $
Delivery
Take out
By Zifei Zhang
Holey Grail’s piping hot hand-fried taro doughnuts are a delicious platform for co-founders Nile and Hana Dreiling’s sustainability-minded values. Each doughnut is crafted fresh to order with ingredients sourced from local farmers in Hawaii and Los Angeles. What started out as a weekend doughnut pop-up on the Drelings’ burger truck has blossomed into a delicious arsenal of over 60 tropical and innovative flavors. Alongside the consistent classics menu, Holey Grail rotates tasting box flavors every Thursday, keeping the menu simple and seasonal. The Original Sin doughnut is where the taro really shines; the Hawaiian vanilla and salted maple elevate the sweet nuttiness of the root. Fried in coconut oil, all of the doughnuts maintain a crispy outer crust and a lovely dense and moist cake center, while the taro flour brings a little springy chew to the dough. Eat them fresh while they’re still hot — the first bite is worth the hot-food-in-your-mouth juggle.
Trejo's Donuts
(Camryn Brewer / Los Angeles Times)

Trejo's Coffee & Donuts

Hollywood Mexican Donut Shop $$
Take out
By Camryn Brewer
When Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts opened in 2017, on the corner of Highland Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, patrons flocked to this unmissable hot pink edifice to try the latest food endeavor of actor, activist and L.A. native Danny Trejo. Since then, his ode to the city’s Latino community has developed a bold spread of flavors that pull from cornerstones of Mexican culture. Each doughnut binds a ring of subtly sweet dough to a moment in time. “Abuelita” conjures the stories told generation after generation while cupping a mug of Mexican hot chocolate. “Quinceñera” celebrates the long-awaited day a young girl finally turns 15. “Mangonada” takes me back to my second week living in Los Angeles when I tried a skinned mango sprinkled with Tajín and doused with chamoy for the very first time. Trejo’s is not afraid to pack acidity, saltiness and sweetness all into one — and the classic American doughnut is better off for it.
Dot and Dough
(Zi Zhang / Los Angeles Times)

Dot & Dough

Monterey Park Taiwanese Donut Shop $
By Zifei Zhang
Dot and Dough not only has a strong mochi doughnut selection, but owners Jason Tsai, Avis Tao and Nick Mui also bring malasadas to the Southern California doughnut scene. These yeasted doughnuts are fried to order, lightly coated with sugar, and filled with custard flavored with Taiwanese brown sugar, taro, ube, Belgian chocolate, vanilla and matcha. While traditional Portuguese malasadas don’t have a filling, Dot & Dough’s take is a spin on the Hawaiian jam-filled version. If you love sweet custard and don’t mind getting a little messy, the indulgent malasadas are the way to go. If you’re looking to try the mochi doughnuts, the salted egg yolk is the perfect combination of savory and sweet. The egg yolk topping is buttery, rich and brings a touch of umami to take each bite to the next level. The flavor selection is based on the owners’ experiences eating in Los Angeles and trying different cultural flavors and cuisines back to back. With chef Nick Mui’s experience working in Michelin star restaurants around Hong Kong, it’s no surprise that Dot and Dough already has 8 shops sprinkled throughout Southern California and will be opening a new location in Melrose soon.
Louks GBD
(Camryn Brewer / Los Angeles Times)

Louks Greek Baby Donuts

Downey Greek Donut Shop $
Take out
By Camryn Brewer
Every June, Downey’s Greek community flocks to St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church for two reasons: to celebrate Greek culture and wait in a long, snaking line for loukoumades. Dino Marougas, local chef and owner of Louks Greek Baby Donuts, grew up in that line, salivating over the thought of sinking his teeth into those golden doughnut holes. Loukoumades are traditionally topped with rich honey, walnuts and cinnamon, but Marougas wanted to take this staple of Greek cuisine to the next level by offering fun twists like the Funky Monkey drizzled with milk chocolate and topped with almonds, banana and Reese’s peanut butter. The only loukoumades specialty shop in Southern California, Louks is a must-try on your doughnut tour, especially if you are on the hunt for a vegan spot. If you’re a fan of nutty chocolate goodness, fill your Greek Baby doughnut with nutella and let it drip down your chin. No shame.
Mochi Dochi
(Camryn Brewer / Los Angeles Times)

Mochi Dochi

Sawtelle Korean Donut Shop $
Take out
By Camryn Brewer
The mochi doughnut, with its iconic bubble-ring shape and signature chewy texture, is no stranger to the L.A. doughnut scene. But tucked away on the second story of a small strip mall on Sawtelle Boulevard is a mochi doughnut shop fit to rival the familiar chains. From sweet taro to bitter matcha, Mochi Dochi pays homage to the signature flavors of Japan, but the dough seals the deal. Made with Japanese glutinous rice flour, this doughnut has a denser texture than the original mochi doughnut popularized by Japanese doughnut chain Mister Donut, but it still melts on your tongue. Each doughnut is made to order right in front of you, so settle in and watch the magic; true craftsmanship takes time. If you’re still hungry, try one of the Korean hot dogs rolled in mochi jalapeño curry batter and topped with onion.
#yozmdonuts
(Camryn Brewer / Los Angeles Times)

Yozm Donut

Buena Park Korean Donut Shop $$
By Camryn Brewer
In the third floor food court of the Source OC in Buena Park lives Yozm Donut, owner Sean Ha’s latest addition to his cafe, the Bakery. With Korean pastries and bakeries on the rise, Ha spent a month and a half traveling to all the trendy doughnut shops in South Korea to bring Korean-style doughnuts to Southern California. Naming his new line of doughnuts “yozm,” which translates to “nowadays,” Ha continues experimenting with new fillings and keeping tabs on what’s en vogue in the doughnut world. You literally cannot go wrong with any of the choices here, but the purple sweet potato and Kaya butter coconut flavors are true standouts. Don’t be intimidated as you stare into the mouth of one of these doughnuts filled to the brim with milk cream — the light, airy filling could have you downing four in no time. These treats are scratch-made by-hand every day, so be sure to go around 11 a.m. to enjoy the doughnuts hot and fresh.
DKs Donuts
(Zi Zhang / Los Angeles Times)

DK's Donuts & Bakery

Santa Monica Cambodian Donut Shop $
Delivery
By Zifei Zhang
With over 80 different flavors, walking into DK’s is more akin to walking into a doughnut emporium than your average pink box shop. There’s nothing doughnut-related you can’t get here, from a simple, classic glazed all the way to a decked out Spam O-Nut croissant-donut hybrid, of which DK’s claims to be the L.A. originator. While the selection can be overwhelming, the ube doughnut is a great introduction to what DK’s has to offer — reliably tasty and great quality doughnuts. The nutty vanilla flavor from the ube and dense texture of the dough make this the perfect pairing with coffee or tea in the morning. Alongside the ube doughnut, DK’s offers a wide selection of Asian flavors like Thai tea, lychee carnival, lemongrass, turmeric and more. Owner Jennie Fou Lee hopes to not only showcase the delicious diversity of Asia, but provide a nostalgic bite for those who grew up eating these flavors. With over 40 years of success and open 24/7, DK’s is a dependable L.A. doughnut staple.
