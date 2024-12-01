Clockwise from top left: A plate of food at Cipriani, knafeh from Knafeh Cafe, a pie from the Pie Room by Curtis Stone, a burger and curly fries from Goldburger and a slice of cake from Helms Bakery.

The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers

The year is drawing to a close, but L.A.’s restaurant scene is resisting the urge to slow down. On Dec. 3, restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris will reveal a ranked list of the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles at a tasting event with the city’s top chefs and restaurateurs at the Hollywood Palladium. The annual guide serves as a companion to eager L.A. diners and tourists interested in diving into the city’s thrilling food arena.

Even as the holiday season arrives with lighting displays, fake snow and Mariah Carey’s Christmas album on repeat, there are plenty of new restaurants and bars worth visiting this month, including the relaunch of an iconic L.A. bakery in Culver City and a metal-themed taqueria in El Sereno. And if you’re looking to support tried-and-true staples, we’ve got you covered with a food crawl through Anaheim’s Little Arabia district.

