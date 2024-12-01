The best places to eat and drink in L.A. this month, according to our food writers
- Make December an iconic month of eating with the 101 Best Restaurants reveal party on Dec. 3 and a food crawl through Little Arabia in Anaheim.
- New openings include the relaunch of an iconic L.A. bakery in Culver City, a daytime cafe in the Arts District and a burger stand in Chinatown.
The year is drawing to a close, but L.A.’s restaurant scene is resisting the urge to slow down. On Dec. 3, restaurant critic Bill Addison and columnist Jenn Harris will reveal a ranked list of the 101 Best Restaurants in Los Angeles at a tasting event with the city’s top chefs and restaurateurs at the Hollywood Palladium. The annual guide serves as a companion to eager L.A. diners and tourists interested in diving into the city’s thrilling food arena.
Even as the holiday season arrives with lighting displays, fake snow and Mariah Carey’s Christmas album on repeat, there are plenty of new restaurants and bars worth visiting this month, including the relaunch of an iconic L.A. bakery in Culver City and a metal-themed taqueria in El Sereno. And if you’re looking to support tried-and-true staples, we’ve got you covered with a food crawl through Anaheim’s Little Arabia district.
Hong Coffee & Bakery
Read about Jenn Harris’ favorite new spot for Hainanese chicken and rice.
Burd Chicken Rice
Read about the chicken and rice spot in West Covina.
Helms Bakery
13 things to try at the new Helms Bakery.
Zait and Zaatar
Here’s where to eat in Little Arabia.
Al Baraka Restaurant
Read about the homestyle Palestinian restaurant in Anaheim.
Knafeh Cafe
Get Jenn Harris’ Little Arabia food crawl.
Al Amir Bakery
Get Jenn Harris’ full Little Arabia food crawl.
Sababa Falafel Stop
Read about the viral falafel shop in Garden Grove.
Cafe Oh! No
Read about the new daytime cafe next to Yess restaurant.
Evil Cooks
Read about Evil Cooks’ journey from pop-up to bricks-and-mortar.
Jazz Café at Cipriani
Read about Jazz Café at Cipriani.
Wildcrust
Read about the new pizzeria in Eagle Rock.
The Pie Room by Curtis Stone
Read about the opening of the Beverly Hills bakery.
Jim + James
Read about the new pop up residency at Jim + James.
Palma Ristorante
Read about Burbank’s spacious new dining destination.
Goldburger
Read about the the new smashburger spot in Chinatown.
Eat your way across L.A.
