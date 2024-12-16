Advertisement
Pouring makgeolli into a glass surrounded by an array of appetizers on a table
Makgeolli is served with an array of appetizers at drinking house Jilli in Koreatown.
(Jilli)
Food

Where to try makgeolli, the unfiltered rice wine taking over modern Korean menus

By Dakota Kim
Share via
  • Sometimes compared to natural wine, sour beer or kombucha, makgeolli is a low-proof unfiltered rice wine that is one of Korea’s oldest beverages.
  • The drink has risen in popularity alongside other Korean alcoholic drinks such as soju, with Los Angeles becoming a destination for small-batch artisanal makgeolli.

As the granddaughter of Korean rice farmers who brewed rich, viscous makgeolli to keep their six sons sated while planting in the fields, my journey of learning about and consuming the modern craft incarnation of this intangible Korean cultural artifact has felt like unearthing a birthright.

One of Korea’s oldest alcoholic beverages, makgeolli has an interesting provenance: This unfiltered rice wine is made from the dregs at the bottom of a fermentation vessel, which were historically left for peasants after wealthier imbibers took the clear cheongju rice wine that rose to the top. Its popularity (and legality) has fluctuated over the years, but in recent decades the beverage has resurfaced and begun to attract broader attention, with Los Angeles rising as a destination for small-batch artisanal makgeolli.

Sometimes compared to natural wine, sour beer or kombucha, the flavor of makgeolli is a combination of sweet, savory and sour with a fizziness that can be eye-wideningly invigorating. Usually under 10% ABV, the drink belongs to a larger class of alcoholic beverages from Korea that are finding popularity in the United States, also called “Ksool” (K for Korean, and sool meaning alcohol), including soju.

Mass-produced brands often pasteurize their makgeolli, stripping it of enzymes and probiotics, but a new crop of makgeolli producers are crafting the beverage with care. That often involves a long process of air-fermenting nuruk, a pressed-grain fermentation starter; steaming rice; mixing the nuruk, steamed rice and water; and fermenting in a vessel of choice for one to six weeks.

After fermentation, many brewers mature the makgeolli for several days in a cold room.

“Usually the acidity mellows down during the maturation process, and the flavor finds better balance,” says Anselmo Jinyong Yang, founder and head brewer of Danvi, an L.A.-based Korean rice brewery.

After maturation, some brewers dilute their makgeolli with water to achieve a specific ABV. Before drinking, makgeolli is swirled so that it naturally separates, with the sediment drifting down to the bottom.

Katianna Hong, who co-owns Yangban, a modern Korean American restaurant in the Arts District, with her partner John Hong, was surprised the first time she tried makgeolli from Nasung, a Fullerton distillery and brewery that specializes in traditional Korean alcoholic beverages.

“That was the first time I had a makgeolli that I could see myself drinking because I wanted to, and not because it was being poured into six cups and passed around,” Hong says. “I love how balanced it is — how clean and simple, yet nuanced at the same time.” The Hongs soon contacted Nasung founder David Faulk, asking to add his Two Flowers Makgeolli to their menu.

At Jilli, a sool jib (literally, drinking house) in Koreatown, makgeolli is showcased through tasting flights. “Our guests know about makgeolli and come to Jilli just to drink it,” says co-owner Dong Hyuk “Dustin” Lee. He believes makgeolli, like sake, will branch out beyond Korean restaurants, to New American and other fine-dining restaurants. “It will take time, but I’m confident makgeolli will be on the drink lists of different cuisines,” Lee says.

Traditionally, Koreans pair makgeolli with pajeon, a flat savory pancake, but it’s also consumed with other types of jeon, meats like bo ssam, Korean barbecue and bulgogi, bindaetteok, kimchi and hongeo, a fermented skate fish. Restaurants such as Yangban are increasingly pairing the beverage with modern Korean dishes.

“Makgeolli mirrors, for us, a lot of the ethos of our cooking and our approach to Korean American culture,” says John Hong. “For us, it’s the juxtaposition of new ideas and new thoughts while paying attention to the past.”

Here are four L.A. restaurants and one local bottle shop where you can sample artisanal makgeolli from a variety of emerging small brands.

A makgeolli flight at Jilli.
(Jilli)

Jilli

Koreatown Korean $$
By Dakota Kim
A Biggie-blasting, talky nightlife spot that bills itself as a “modern sool jib” (literally, alcohol house), Jilli purveys a wide variety of L.A.-, East Coast- and Korean-founded makgeolli brands. Helmed by Dong Hyuk “Dustin” Lee, Kevin Son and Jeff Jun, the folks behind the Korean fried chicken joint Chimmelier, the menu follows the New Korean playbook with modern twists to traditional dishes. The shareable menu features tuna dip and trout roe served with crackers, honey butter chips, wrap-your-own soy-marinated salmon kimbap, and Korean fried chicken wings with soy vinegar pickles. Jilli suggests pairing the kimchi rigatoni alla vodka, a wildly flavorful combo of washed kimchi, bacon and cheese, with one of the makgeolli options. “We purposely made this dish to pair with makgeolli, because anything fermented and meaty is really good with makgeolli,” Lee says. If in doubt, order the makgeolli flight, a selection of four rotating pours of makgeolli. A second, larger Chimmelier location is expected to open at the end of this year, where many of the same makgeolli brands will be served.
A bottle of makgeolli next to a small table lamp at Danbi.
(Dakota Kim)

Danbi

Koreatown Korean $$
By Dakota Kim
Find Danbi in Koreatown’s Chapman Plaza with minimalist industrial decor, a spacious bar and playful yet elegant Korean and Taiwanese-influenced dishes from chef Lareine Ko. From co-owners Patrick Liu, Alex Park, Yohan Park and John Kim, the restaurant offers a bevy of makgeolli, soju and filtered rice wines to choose from. Makgeolli is served by the bottle with chilled metal bowls that serve as your drinking vessels (use two hands). Liu suggests pairing makgeolli with the baby scallop pancake that’s consistently crispy throughout. That crispiness, along with the sweet scallops, complements the thick texture and sweetness of makgeolli. Bar director John Yi’s cocktail menu is mostly soju-based, but his Nightcap cocktail mixes makgeolli and cold brew soju. Liu says to watch the dessert space for a future makgeolli cameo.
A scallop handroll and a glass of makgeolli from Yangban.
(Dakota Kim)

Yangban

Downtown L.A. Korean $$
By Dakota Kim
Yangban redesigned its interiors and menu about a year ago, resulting in an intimate, moody room that evokes a late-night rendezvous in Seoul’s wealthy Apgujeong neighborhood. The menu matches, with flavors both light and alluring, such as a seared Hokkaido scallop handroll tucked into crispy geem or the deep and rich fermented black bean mole with fried Meiji tofu, red watercress and gochujang. Yangban makes trying makgeolli easy: You can choose a small pour over committing to a full bottle. Co-owners John and Katianna Hong collaborated with the Fullerton distillery Nasung to create a bespoke fresh, fizzy ferment, served in a traditional glazed ceramic cup. The makgeolli Nasung made in collaboration with Yangban pairs well with the handroll, enhancing the sweetness and permeating the fat of the mayo and scallop. The restaurant also offers a house makgeolli, made in collaboration with Sawtelle Sake, in its golden prawn toast, a sourdough bread that’s dipped in brown butter, toasted and rubbed with garlic, then dipped in makgeolli, brown butter and stock. The beverage menu stars a soy and ginger cocktail with Nasung and Yangban’s collaboration makgeolli, whiskey, soy milk, Korean barley tea, ginger and honey, plus a selection of soju cocktails and Dokkaebier Bamboo Pilsner. Yangban has temporarily closed its dining room for renovations and is expected to reopen in early spring.
A bottle of Nasung makgeolli at Baroo.
(Dakota Kim)

Baroo

Downtown L.A. Korean $$$
By Dakota Kim
2024 Restaurant of the Year Baroo is the elegant Arts District destination for Kwang Uh and Mina Park’s inspired, modern Korean cuisine, but don’t miss out on the clever drink pairings curated by beverage director and general manager Jason Lee. Find four makgeolli options on the menu, including the brand Shinpyeong’s White Lotus, which adds actual white lotus flowers to the brew while fermenting. “A huge majority of people who come in have never had anything like makgeolli before, and the people who order it tend to be the more adventurous ones,” Lee says. “Paired with food, makgeolli is a really eye-opening experience.” When dining at Baroo, Lee recommends you pair Nasung’s makgeolli, in which he senses a “bacon fat note,” with the Hokkaido scallop dish served with minari sauce and seaweed gelée, topped with wild rice puff. “For me, that pairing idea was kind of like a classic bacon-wrapped scallop canape, but with the twist of minari and seaweed,” Lee says. You also can find cocktails that make brilliant use of soju and cheongju, and a menu of all-local beers.
Artisanal bottles of makgeolli line the shelves at Open Market in Koreatown.
(Open Market)

Open Market

Koreatown Sandwich Shop Wine Bars
By Dakota Kim
Slide into a booth at this minimalist Koreatown spot from Brian Lee, Yoonna Lee, Andrew Marco and Ralph Hsiao, which bills itself as a corner market but also offers casual dining. Plucking a new favorite from its wide selection of makgeolli, wine and soju is only half the delight. It’s hard to resist the fresh baguette sandwiches, including the Normandie, stacked with brisket, provolone, ginger-pickled radish and scallions and served with jus, or the Olympic, a play on a banh mi with lemongrass chicken and crispy chicken skin, sealed with a smear of serrano mayo. If you’re taking your spoils to go, Nomi Doga’s rich makgeolli is perfectly paired with the brown butter miso chocolate chip cookie, while the undiluted strength of Danvi’s higher ABV makgeolli pairs well with the meaty Normandie sandwich. Open Market hosts the Koreatown Wine Club, which occasionally includes Ksool in its offerings, and also offers makgeolli tastings at the store from time to time.
