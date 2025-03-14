10 great halal restaurants in L.A. to break fast during Ramadan
- Observed by around half a million Angelenos, Ramadan is an Islamic holiday that involves fasting from dawn until sunset.
- Plenty of restaurants across L.A. are offering special halal dinners, including a four-course Levantine menu in Long Beach and a Mediterranean buffet in Culver City.
Around a half-million Angelenos are observing Ramadan this month, an important Islamic holiday that involves fasting from sunup to sundown, emphasizing prayer, self-reflection and community. Despite being centered around fasting, food is a significant part of Ramadan. Traditionally, observers eat two meals each day, one before dawn (suhoor) for fuel and a communal meal after dusk (iftar), allowing friends, family, neighbors, and oftentimes strangers, to connect.
L.A. is home to a significant Muslim community, with many following a halal diet. Halal, meaning “lawful” or “permitted” in Arabic, is primarily associated with food but covers various aspects of everyday life including health, hygiene, business practices and clothing. Halal restaurants can only serve certain types of meat that are treated and slaughtered according to strict guidelines.
There are lots of great halal places in Southern California, and halal certification makes it easy to seek them out. This month, as the sun disappears beneath the horizon and you prepare to break fast, reward your patience with 10 delicious halal restaurants and special Ramadan dinner menus from the Valley to downtown L.A. and Long Beach.
Ammatolí
Anarbagh
Curried chicken arrives in a kadhai, steaming and ready to spoon over rice. Order it mild or spicy if you can take the lingering heat. Come back throughout the month to quell your iftar pangs with chicken korma, tikka masala and a variety of tandoori meats, plus lamb and seafood options.
Anwar's Kitchen
This month, free lentil soup is available between 6:40 and 9 p.m., but only if you dine in. Before you head out, be sure to grab one of the house-made dips from the deli fridge. The beet-infused hummus pairs excellently with the freshly made pita chips.
Banadir Somali Restaurant
Banana Leaf
Fatima's Grill
Hayat's Kitchen
For dessert, choose from several varieties of baklava. You’ll find even more goodies beneath the checkout counter, including crispy, flaky lady fingers, cream-filled kelaj, lokum with rose petals and more.
HiHo Cheeseburger
Jackson Market & Deli
Simpang Asia
