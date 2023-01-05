22 great places to eat halal in Southern California

I’m on the hunt for halal food in and around Los Angeles. I miss my mother’s beef shami kebabs. My heart aches for a footlong paratha roll delivered to my door, and on the coldest nights in a Los Angeles winter, I crave hot chicken soup in a plastic cup, the kind I could get only from street vendors in Islamabad, Pakistan.

One day, my friend Lucia Ruan takes me to a place in Koreatown with the promise of Bangladeshi, Pakistani and Indian food. There is a neon green halal logo on the door. We order some biryani to share. I can’t say it is the best biryani I’ve had, but it is the first time I feel at home in a way only food can make you feel at home in a new city.

Like other Muslims around the world, I make sure what I consume is halal. The Arabic word means permissible. In regards to food, this refers to the type of meat and the way it is slaughtered. Pork and pork byproducts are prohibited as well as meat from animals that died before slaughter The other thing is to make sure that the slaughter is humane, that their pain is minimized and that no other animals witness it. An adult Muslim of sane mind invokes the name of God, slits the throat in a swift motion, then allows the animal to bleed out completely before its meat is processed for consumption. This method of slaughter is known as zabiha.

Food is the Asian love language, if not a universal one, and I made it my mission to find halal food that touches the heart. These restaurants not only represent the diversity that exists within the halal food community but also reflect how immigrants take it upon themselves to fill a gap wherever a halal option does not exist within a certain cuisine. (One thing that’s still missing: an Italian restaurant with halal options.)

Here I’ve shortlisted 22 must-visit places for halal food, from Sun Valley to Irvine.