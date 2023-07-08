Advertisement
A spread of food from Found Oyster on Monday, Sept. 26 in Los Angeles, CA.
In Los Angeles, we’ve got access to Pacific oysters sourced from nearby Baja California and as far north as Washington, as well as coveted East Coast varieties that are flown in fresh daily.
(Annie Noelker/For The Times)
Food

16 favorite places to slurp down oysters in L.A. this summer

By Kat Thompson
Is there anything more alluring than a crown of fresh oysters on the half shell gleaming on a throne of crushed ice — especially in the summer? Luckily, here in Los Angeles, we’ve got easy access to Pacific oysters sourced from nearby Baja and as far north as Washington state, as well as coveted East Coast varieties that are flown in fresh daily. And thanks to refrigeration and rigorous regulations around oyster cultivation in the U.S, the old adage to only eat oysters in “months ending in the letter R” no longer applies, making oysters a treat we can indulge in all year long.

When it comes to flavor, terms like salinity and brininess get thrown around a lot. What you’re tasting in oysters — the mirror that reflects where the oysters come from — is the level of salty ocean water that has filtered into the oyster. Rainwater and brackish water, in places such as Washington state, soften the saltiness, whereas East Coast oysters might have a higher level of salinity.

“The spectrum [goes] from sweet to ultra briny,” Ryan Croxton, co-owner of Rappahannock Oyster Bar, explained. “That’s going to largely be driven by how close the oyster was to the ocean — the farther away, the sweeter.” Salty oysters can still be sweet, but proximity to the ocean is a good measure of salinity levels.

Mark Reynolds, founder of Jolly Oyster, with locations in Culver City, Ventura and L.A.’s Sunday Smorgasburg market, likened the taste of oysters to a waltz, with the first step the development of saltiness, the second of sweetness, and the final step delivering flavorful, fruit-like finishes — especially for Pacific oysters, which Reynolds said, “instead of being mouth-wateringly savory, have more of a cucumber-like finish.”

The beauty of oysters lies in their simplicity. They can be slurped with a squeeze of lemon and a couple shakes of hot sauce, a vinegary mignonette, or baked or broiled Rockefeller-style with butter, bread crumbs and herbs. Joe Laraja, general manager at Virgil Village’s Found Oyster bar, recommends trying different toppings side by side. “You get to see how they’re different and find what you like.”

And then there’s drinks. For Croxton, Champagne and oysters are a winning combination. He also suggests white wine. “A lot of folks enjoy a Muscadet or any crispy, dry white wine — highly acidic wines with a lot of minerality pair particularly well with East Coast oysters,” he advised, listing Bloody Marys and gin and tonics as great cocktail options.

Whether you’re looking for dollar oysters, East or West Coast varieties, or fun toppings that enhance the bivalves’ naturally briny flavors, the options are plentiful. From Venice Beach to the San Gabriel Valley, here are the best spots to get oysters in Los Angeles this summer and beyond.

Santa Monica's Blue Plate Oysterette discounts oysters to $18 for a half-dozen during happy hour.
(Kat Thompson)

Blue Plate Oysterette/Lucky Yu

Santa Monica Seafood $$
It’s unclear how long the Lucky Yu pop-up within Blue Plate Oysterette will last so make plans to visit this summer. Having oysters — robust Kumiai from Baja California and creamy Blue Island from New York at the time of our visit — alongside okonomiyaki fries is a must. Half a dozen oysters ring in at $18 during happy hour (Monday through Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.) and are served with the classics: cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon slices and a mignonette with floating slivers of shallot. The option to have the oysters grilled is available too.
More Info
Oysters at Ceviche Project.
(Kat Thompson )

Ceviche Project

Los Feliz Mexican Seafood $$$
Sadly, there’s no happy hour at Ceviche Project. But the small, seafood-centered restaurant more than makes up for it with sleek design, micheladas and its plethora of delicious oceanic bites, including oysters. At the time of visiting, Fortune oysters from Nova Scotia were on the menu — small in size, but big in clean flavor with a cucumber-like finish. The oysters are served with a vial of habanero oil and mignonette prepared with shallots, cucumber, and jalapeño, amplifying the melon notes of the Fortunes. Half a dozen oysters will set you back $24.
More Info
Head to Venice's Dudley Market for spectacular oysters with an ocean view and a killer bottle of wine.
(Kat Thompson)

Dudley Market

Venice Seafood $$
Although Dudley Market doesn’t have a happy hour, it’s well worth a visit for spectacular oysters with an ocean view and a killer bottle of wine. It’s $19 for six oysters or $38 for a dozen. When I stopped by, two varieties were available: sweet and plump Kusshis from the Pacific Northwest and plush and delightfully meaty Royal Miyagis grown in California.
More Info
Every three days Highland Park dive bar ETA gets a rotation of new oysters from all over North America.
(Kat Thomspon)

ETA

Highland Park Oyster Bar $
Highland Park’s ETA is more dive bar than restaurant, but that doesn’t mean the oysters should be missed. The happy hour deal — which is available from 4 to 7:30 p.m. — is excellent: Find oysters for $1 to $3.50 a pop, as well as discounts on wines and cocktails. Every three days the bar gets a rotation of new oysters from all over North America, including British Columbia, Rhode Island and Washington. At the time of our visit, ETA had Kumamoto and Blue Devil oysters from Baja California, the former more fleshy and full-bodied while the latter were punchy with umami. There’s a binder behind the bar with laminated placards of all the oysters that have passed through and is also used to reveal the current oysters on rotation.
More Info
Fish King is a no-frills fish market where you can pick up Hawaii-style poke, tubs of clam chowder, and oysters.
(Kat Thompson )

Fish King

Glendale Seafood $$
Fish King is a no-frills fish market where you can pick up Hawaiian-style poke, tubs of clam chowder and oysters. Take the oysters home if you want to shuck them yourself or ask the staff to shuck them for you at 75 cents per oyster. The price of oysters range from $1.75 to $2.25 depending on the type you get. Five varieties were available: L.A. favorites Kumiais and Kumamotos, Canadian Malpaque and Fanny Bay oysters, and Bald Point oysters from Washington. Hot sauce and lemon slices are available at the on-site grill.
More Info
The oyster options at Fishbar rotate daily, with an oyster happy hour that runs Monday through Friday.
(Kat Thompson )

Fishbar

Manhattan Beach Seafood $$
Slide into a plush booth and get a spicy margarita to really enhance your Fishbar happy hour experience. Happy hour runs from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and includes $2.50 oysters, sold in increments of six. The oysters rotate daily, but sweet and plump Princess Delights from Canada were most recently on the menu. Cocktail sauce, horseradish, Tabasco hot sauce, lemon wedges and a cucumber-heavy mignonette are provided.
More Info
LOS ANGELES, CA- January 21, 2020: A tray of oysters, clams and prawns from Found Oyster on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

Found Oyster

East Hollywood Seafood $$
I found love at Found Oyster thanks to the miraculous selection of fresh oysters. Although the oysters switch out every two to three days, the Puffer’s Petite oysters from Wellfleet, Mass., ($4.40 each) that were available at the time of this writing were delectably fatty with a deep shell that carried a gentle, briny juice. For a fun time and an extra $10, try the Oyster Royale: It’s an oyster shot with vodka, creme fraiche, and caviar. And if you need something fried to wash down all the oysters, the french fries with chive-dusted sake mayo is the perfect accompaniment.
More Info

L&E Oyster Bar

Silver Lake Oyster Bar $$
Happy hour at L&E occurs at the upstairs bar, and the discounts are only on drinks and a handful of food items that don’t include oysters, but the chic interior and well-priced oysters keep guests returning. For $18.50, six oysters will arrive with the classic pairings of cocktail sauce, horseradish and mignonette. Sapphire oysters from Washington had a more shallow shell with a captivating slippery texture while Blackberry oysters from Virginia were thick and buttery.
More Info
Oysters at La Boheme come topped with slivers of grapefruit, serrano chiles and cilantro with a shio ponzo sauce.
(Kat Thompson )

La Boheme 

West Hollywood French $$
It’s a tragedy that oysters have fallen off the happy hour menu of chic West Hollywood hangout La Boheme. However, you can still get oysters here — and you should, at $19 for half a dozen or $36 for a full dozen. The main draw of the oysters are the toppings: slivers of grapefruit, serrano chiles, and cilantro are drowned in a shio ponzo sauce that makes for a bright and acidic morsel with plenty of heat and a clean finish. It feels like summer in a bite, especially when sitting in La Boheme’s garden with a margarita.
More Info
During happy hour, oysters at Rappahannock Oyster Bar are discounted to $2 per shell.
(Kat Thompson)

Rappahannock Oyster Bar

Downtown L.A. Seafood $$
Housed in Row DTLA, the trendy block of retail shops and restaurants that’s also home to L.A.’s Sunday Smorgasburg market, is Rappahannock Oyster Bar. The restaurant shares its namesake with the sweet variety of oysters it serves from the mouth of Virginia’s Rappahannock River. When we visited, Olde Salt and Baja oysters were also available; the former pungent and briny, and the latter small but meaty. Oysters are served with cocktail sauce, lemon and horseradish. Happy hour runs from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and during that time oysters clock in at $2 per shell.
More Info
Shop for seafood to take home or sit down at the oyster bar and eat them fresh at Santa Monica Seafood Market & Cafe
(Kat Thompson)

Santa Monica Seafood Market & Cafe

Santa Monica Seafood $$
Santa Monica Seafood Market & Cafe is great for getting seafood grocery shopping done and grabbing a quick and casual bite. It’s fun to peruse the assortment of shellfish and browse the oyster bar before sitting down to a dozen, which ring in at $3 a piece. There were four varieties of oysters being expertly shucked when we visited: Canadian Beausoleil, Misty Point from Virginia and California favorites Kumamoto and Kumiai. Try them all to compare the differences between Pacific and Atlantic oysters.
More Info
Tangaroa Fish Market showcases all things New Zealand, including oysters on the half shell sourced from the island nation.
(Kat Thompson)

Tangaroa Fish Market

Culver City Seafood $$
This Maori-owned seafood market and restaurant showcases all things New Zealand, including a kiwi chowder and oysters on the half shell delivered from the island nation. Happy hour is from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and offers a dozen oysters hand-selected by the chef for $28. Our visit had deep-shelled and beautiful, purpled-hued Kaipara oysters from New Zealand, massive Bald Point oysters from Washington, and shallow fans of Malpeque oysters from Prince Edward Island. All of the classics are included: lemon, horseradish, cocktail sauce and a very pink vinegar.
More Info
The Anchor no longer runs a regular happy hour, but still offers fairly priced oysters at $24 for a dozen.
(Kat Thompson)

The Anchor

Venice Seafood $$
Although happy hour is no longer running at the Anchor — save for sporadic times announced via Instagram — oysters at this divey spot are still a fair deal at $24 for a dozen. The Kumiai oysters from Baja California are deliciously salty, especially when amplified by hot sauce and horseradish. Make sure to get a side of lobster macaroni and cheese.
More Info
Blue Devil oysters at The Dive are sourced from Baja California and clock in at $1.25 per oyster during happy hour.
(Kat Thompson)

The Dive Oyster Bar

Temple City Seafood Creole Cajun $$
The Dive features California riffs on Southern cuisine with jambalaya, chowder and pan roast served alongside lobster rolls and oysters. The Blue Devil oysters are sourced from Baja California and clock in at $1.25 per oyster during happy hour, which runs from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The oysters are small, but the flavor is briny and sweet, a perfect pairing with the two sauces that they arrive with: a traditional cocktail sauce as well as a fish sauce-laced take on chimichurri that is herbaceous and sharply tart.
More Info
Visitors to Los Angeles' Sunday Smorgasburg market can grab oysters sourced from owner Mark Reynolds' Baja California farm.
(Kat Thompson)

The Jolly Oyster

Seafood $$
You can find Jolly Oyster on a road trip up the coast to Ventura, at the Citizen Public Market in Culver City, or every Sunday at Smorgasburg downtown. The menu is unfussy: There are oysters and sauces, as well as the occasional additional treat — like Rhode Island clam chowder — depending on the location. All the oysters from Jolly Oyster are from owner Mark Reynolds’ Baja California farm, and three varieties are available: Kumamotos, Pacific oysters and a titular cross between the two called Jolly oysters. The salinity is soft, and the meat is full-bodied, a perfect vehicle for bright Thai chile sauce and hot pink beet mignonette.
More Info
Just off the Venice Boardwalk, the Pier House offers oyster happy hour seven days a week.
(Kat Thompson)

The Pier House

Venice Seafood $$
The Pier House, which is directly off the Venice Beach Boardwalk, might feel like a tourist trap but the specials and beach-adjacent location are worthwhile. Four oysters will cost you $10 during the daily happy hour — including weekends! — which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Willapa oysters from Washington are currently on the menu, with long slender shells and a mild briny flavor, served with horseradish, mignonette, and Cholula hot sauce. Wash the oysters down with a $10 lychee- and coconut-kissed mule and fried calamari and sit outside for ample people-watching.
More Info
