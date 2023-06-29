The best places to crack open tinned fish in L.A.
Octopus in butter with lemon and dill. Mussels in spicy escabeche. Smoked sardines with heather and chamomile. The tinned fish of today goes far beyond Chicken of the Sea.
Canned seafood traces back to early 19th century France, when Nicola Alpert, known as the “father of canning,” introduced the concept as a way of preserving large amounts of food during the Napoleonic Wars. Affordable and utilitarian, canning quickly caught on across Europe, especially in the seafood-rich regions of Portugal and Spain. Conservas, as they’re called in the Iberian Peninsula, preserve fish in oils and sauces that bring out its natural textures and flavors, and are considered a delicacy.
“Over the pandemic, it became one of those foods that you could have in your pantry that was kind of a luxury,” said Kathy Sidell, owner of Saltie Girl, a seafood-focused restaurant with locations in London, Boston and West Hollywood that flaunts one of the longest tinned fish lists in the United States. “It changed the paradigm of how we think about tinned fish.”
New, women-led brands like Fishwife and Tiny Fish Co. emerged, shifting our assumptions around tinned fish with colorful, eye-catching cans stuffed with responsibly sourced seafood like smoked geoduck with black pepper and rainbow trout tenderloin.
“The good news about this fish is that it’s caught and tinned within two hours at the peak of the season,” Sidell said. “I really don’t think you’re getting fresher fish out of the fish market.”
Able to sit stable in your pantry for years, tinned fish is the perfect summertime snack. On miserably hot days, it’s a quick and refreshing treat, a welcome addition to any picnic spread or an easy potluck hack. Like most seafood, it’s easily paired with wine, especially white, natural and sparkling options. Whether you’re grocery shopping or dining out on the town, here are 12 L.A. restaurants, wine bars and markets that are stocked with tinned fish this summer. — Danielle Dorsey
Bar Moruno
Botanica
Buvette
DTLA Cheese Superette
The market is a good place to buy supplies to make your own board at home. Combine some Jose Gourmet stickleback in a tangy tomato-flavored sauce with a tin of Espinaler green olives stuffed with anchovy and you’re halfway there. Add some delicate, sweet Ines Rosales olive oil tortas as a little treat. You deserve a little treat.
Gasolina Cafe
For $9 extra, customers can upgrade a tin of garlicky Patagonia mackerel or briny razor clams and have a complete platter, replete with bread and butter, crackers, pickles, peppers and other veggies. Try a tin of Conservas de Cambados octopus, with tender chunks of meat swimming in paprika-tinged olive oil. If that’s not your speed, a can of Ramón Peña sardines, positively packed with silvery-skinned flesh and a single padrón pepper, is as close to fail-safe as it comes.
Kippered
Their tinned fish menu is extensive, with several dozen options spanning sardines, mackerel, cod, octopus, mollusks and more. One evening, I enjoyed the spice-infused collab between Fishwife and Fly By Jing — a smoked salmon with chili crisp — and a tin of Matiz mussels in oil and tart vinegar. Order your selections with olives, radishes and butter, or some of the cheeses and charcuterie on the menu. Outside of tinned fish, Kippered’s other focus is wine, available by the glass, bottle or in flights.
Lady & Larder
Otoño
Propaganda Wine Bar
Rápido
Saltie Girl
The Jolly Oyster
It's a date
Get our L.A. Goes Out newsletter, with the week's best events, to help you explore and experience our city.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.