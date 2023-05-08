Pinkies up! 15 of the best spots to sip high tea like a royal
As Los Angeles prepares for the imminent reopening of the Huntington’s prestigious Rose Garden Tea Room, on May 24, expect that tea as a social engagement will only become more popular.
Many Americans associate formal tea with Britain and the pomp and circumstance of the monarchy. But a tea party, at its core, transcends the court of the queen. . Traditional British tea service takes place midafternoon and involves tea poured from floral china pots, finger sandwiches and scones, but in and around Los Angeles, California variations on the theme and a formal Chinese tea ceremony have also cropped up. Steep LA co-owner Samuel Wang is quick to remind us that tea is from China, and the British tradition derives from that history.
“We’re not trying to be snobs about tea,” he explained. “Our way is not the only way. We’re sharing our knowledge, not teaching.”
Wang and co-owner Lydia Lin hand-select all of the tea that’s poured at Steep Wang, sourcing from farmers in China and Taiwan. The ceremony consists of first selecting a personal cup, then a preferred blend from the list of black, oolong, green and pu-erh teas, with fragrance and taste profiles described on the menu. Then, the host will find the right water temperature, carefully steep the leaves in the pot for the correct amount of time, and be sure to refill guests’ cups throughout the service. All the while conversation flows, revealing the real purpose of the ceremony: connection.
Afternoon tea also proves a wonderful social occasion for the sober community. As Gen Z showcases a much different relationship to alcohol, and members of older generations rethink their own relationship to drinking, gatherings that aren’t centered around booze have gained traction. Almost any traditional afternoon tea menu includes the option to add bubbles, if desired, but it’s an afterthought — the tea will always be the focus.
With that in mind, here are 15 of the best places to pop in for a cuppa, or host a full-blown tea soirée. Get your best gloves and fascinator out of the closet and give it a whirl.
Fairmont Miramar
Lilly Rose at the Wayfarer
Rendezvous Court at the Biltmore
Rose Garden Tea Room at the Huntington
The menu from executive chef Jeff Thurston nods to English tradition with plenty of room for California influence. Butterscotch maple scones are a sweeter update to the British original, and a cucumber sandwich with peppery radish and watercress is more vegetal than some versions. On the lavish side of things, caviar service and a lobster salad with black truffle are decadent treats. For the tea itself, both the Huntington signature and Huntington rose blend are a great place to start. Roses were the favorite flower of Arabella Huntington, wife of Henry Huntington, who founded the Huntington Library.
Rose Tree Cottage
The hosts at Rose Tree Cottage pour the tea for you so it remains hot throughout, serving a single proprietary English Village Tea blend of Ceylon, Indian and Kenyan teas, and the most authentic British treats, hot from the specialty Aga oven. Warmed savory pastries include beef wellington, jubilee chicken and toad-in-the-hole or Welsh rarebit. Scones, sweets, fresh fruit and a sparkling, nonalcoholic elderflower cordial round out the courses. This is also where Meghan Markle learned to take tea with the late queen, and fans of the Duchess will get a kick out of imagining her holding court at one of the tables in the back.
Steep LA
Offering the basics of a traditional Chinese tea ceremony, down to steep time and water temperature, patrons are also welcome to select and brew their own tea, or order a single cup of iced or hot tea. Started in 2019 as a pop-up, the shop also offers Steep After Dark, a tea and spirits menu, from 4 to 10 p.m. on select evenings. With a contemporary living room feel and a brand-new Sunday afternoon tea service, Steep is a serious contender for those looking to expand their tea knowledge in a relaxed environment. Tea is also for sale, as are small savory bites and seasonal noodle and rice dishes.
Sugarbird Sweets
Okumura’s tea service includes a pot of tea with unlimited refills and one large scone ($15 per person) or two small ones ($18 per person), along with a couple of mignardises, or tiny sweets. Tea sandwiches and a cheese board can be added for an additional cost. The bevy of scone flavors make choosing hard, but the classic buttermilk cream cheese, matcha and white chocolate lavender are top-notch. Tack on a tray of tea sandwiches on Japanese milkbread with fillings like fig, brie and arugula for a truly perfect setup.
The Cat & Fiddle Pub & Restaurant
The Langham Huntington
The Living Room at Peninsula Beverly Hills
The only difference between the two tea options ($125 per person) is whether a glass of sparkling rosé or champagne is offered to start. Scones, sweets and savories are all prepared fresh to order, and a tomato sandwich with grilled asparagus is a refreshing vegetarian option among the traditional tea sandwiches. To close out the service, a lemon-almond bundt cake with hibiscus cream is the platonic ideal of a tea cake — soft, tart and warm. For those who want to linger longer or take tea to a more energetic place, the hotel just launched a new weekend Tea Party on the Belvedere Terrace, which features bottomless bubbles, DJs, floral cocktails, iced tea and a host of fashion and beauty collaborations.
The London West Hollywood
The Maybourne
A translucent glass teapot and silver tea strainer add a touch of elegance, with food options such as a ham and Gruyère sandwich on sourdough and an exceptional egg salad that combines hard and soft yolks for a Japanese-style bite. A plain Claridge’s scone with bergamot oil and a Maybourne scone with golden raisins are served before a sweets course with a lemon curd religieuse and coconut Bavarian cream. At $125 per guest, this tea has a higher price point than most, but the quality backs it up.
The Tea House on Los Rios
Valerie Confections
With a self-described style of “Euro Californian with vague Asian notes” (Gordon is half Chinese), the tea shop serves blends of Japanese tea from Kettl and crème fraîche scones that get better with every bite. Tea sandwiches on house-made milk bread include chicken salad, egg salad, and cheese and chutney, and guests can choose their own flavors from a petit fours selection, along with fresh fruit. All parties get some of Gordon’s signature chocolates as a take-home gift, and will likely be picking up more tea cakes and pastries on the way out. One suggestion: The gluten-free mochi shoyu caramel cake with a black sesame center. If there is a heaven, this cake is served there.
Ye Olde King's Head
It's a date
