Pinkies up! 15 of the best spots to sip high tea like a royal

As Los Angeles prepares for the imminent reopening of the Huntington’s prestigious Rose Garden Tea Room , on May 24, expect that tea as a social engagement will only become more popular.

Many Americans associate formal tea with Britain and the pomp and circumstance of the monarchy. But a tea party, at its core, transcends the court of the queen. . Traditional British tea service takes place midafternoon and involves tea poured from floral china pots, finger sandwiches and scones, but in and around Los Angeles, California variations on the theme and a formal Chinese tea ceremony have also cropped up. Steep LA co-owner Samuel Wang is quick to remind us that tea is from China, and the British tradition derives from that history.

“We’re not trying to be snobs about tea,” he explained. “Our way is not the only way. We’re sharing our knowledge, not teaching.”

Wang and co-owner Lydia Lin hand-select all of the tea that’s poured at Steep Wang, sourcing from farmers in China and Taiwan. The ceremony consists of first selecting a personal cup, then a preferred blend from the list of black, oolong, green and pu-erh teas, with fragrance and taste profiles described on the menu. Then, the host will find the right water temperature, carefully steep the leaves in the pot for the correct amount of time, and be sure to refill guests’ cups throughout the service. All the while conversation flows, revealing the real purpose of the ceremony: connection.



Afternoon tea also proves a wonderful social occasion for the sober community. As Gen Z showcases a much different relationship to alcohol, and members of older generations rethink their own relationship to drinking, gatherings that aren’t centered around booze have gained traction. Almost any traditional afternoon tea menu includes the option to add bubbles, if desired, but it’s an afterthought — the tea will always be the focus.

With that in mind, here are 15 of the best places to pop in for a cuppa, or host a full-blown tea soirée. Get your best gloves and fascinator out of the closet and give it a whirl.