12 of the best spots to try yakitori in Los Angeles, and what to order when you’re there

There’s much more to yakitori than grilled chicken on a stick, though that is, at first glance and by name, the long and short of it. One of Japan’s most pervasive cuisines, the simply monikered craft of “grilled chicken” dates back to the 19th century and can be found in street stalls, Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurants and everywhere in between. The cuisine — and its kushiyaki counterpart of other grilled meats and vegetables — requires hours of preparation, a steady hand and dedication.

Nearly every part of the chicken can be grilled and skewered, then arranged whether crudely or artfully, sometimes uniformly or interspersed with vegetables or other varieties of meat or seafood. Yakitori and kushiyaki often come dressed with shio (salt) or tare (a sauce of sugar, soy sauce and sake or mirin), though a new wave of Los Angeles chefs is drawing on local and global inspiration, reimagining what’s hitting the grills and their binchotan charcoal. L.A. is home to traditional-minded yakitori masters as well as more modern spins on the skewers, and both can draw hourslong waits — so make a reservation when possible. Here are some of the region’s best restaurants for yakitori and kushiyaki, and what to order when you get there.