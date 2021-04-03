This roving trailer serves perfect flautas

The flautas that pass through the window from the trailer of Los Dorados L.A. come two to an order. Long, thin and fried to shattering, they are filled with your choice of four fillings: lamb barbacoa, chicken tinga, seasoned potato or homemade chorizo.

Owner Steven Orozco Torres completes the flautas with a sheer blanket of crema, green salsa, precise drizzles of intense red salsa and a final sprinkling of cotija.

“Usually when you see flautas — some people call them tacos dorados, or rolled tacos — it’s usually a thicker tortilla that absorbs a lot of oil,” Torres told Times columnist Jenn Harris. “The tortillas we make in-house are special tortillas for frying.”

Potato flautas from Los Dorados L.A. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Jenn swoons over the flautas, which she learned about from local authority L.A. Taco, for this week’s edition of our What We’re Into video series . Find the day’s location of Los Dorados L.A. via Instagram .

Other highlights from the Food team this week:

— Rebekah Peppler digs deep into the art of the cocktail garnish : citrus and other fruits, herbs, spices and, with candied ginger on a skewer as one example, the cocktail garnish as snack. She has a recipe for a Pimm’s Cup given a California winter makeover.

— Ben Mims writes about Peppler’s new cookbook, “ À Table ,” which guides readers into a relaxed style of French entertaining. It’s ideal for a moment when dinner parties may soon safely resume.

Cocktail garnishes suggested by Rebekah Peppler. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

