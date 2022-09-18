Veggie sandwiches that intrigue as much as they satisfy

I’ve had a love affair with oddball sandwiches for most of my life. Growing up in the South, we ate tomato and mayonnaise sandwiches, pimento cheese sandwiches and lots of peanut butter and pancake syrup sandwiches (it’s an acquired taste, I’ll admit). And while I love BLTs, roast beef sandwiches dipped in jus and turkey sandwiches of all kinds, I’ve always been intrigued more by the meatless types.

But my favorite — as influenced by years of eating weird health sandwiches from bodegas in New York, and now the many exemplary specimens here in L.A. where the produce is top-notch — is the California Veggie Sandwich. As I wrote in my ode to the sandwich, there’s nothing like the combination of avocado, cucumber and a handful of crunchy, wispy sprouts between two slices of whole-grain bread, especially when balanced with sharp white cheddar, piquant sliced scallions and a chive-mottled mayonnaise.

My recipe is here (if you can really call it a recipe), and it will get you to experience the epitome of what I think this sandwich is. But there are as many versions of the veggie sandwich as there are people on this planet. Each one is personal, and each one is perfect in its maker’s eyes.

If you’re looking to explore more quirky veggie sandwich, here are some of my favorite contenders from our archives.

One of my favorite snack-time sandwiches is this Cold Artichoke Tea Sandwich, teeming with canned artichokes laced with an herb mayo. Slather it on a hearty whole-grain toast for lunch or between soft sandwich bread, crusts removed, for simple party food. And though you may recoil at using canned artichokes, there are so many high-quality canned and jarred versions now, and for this sandwich, they’re so much easier to deal with than fresh.

Just because it’s a vegetarian sandwich doesn’t mean it has to be all greens and health either. I love making Genevieve Ko’s Cheesy Smashed Potato Sandwich often, especially when I come home late at night and need something warm and comforting before bed.

And for a throwback veggie sandwich, I love Zinc Cafe’s Mixed Vegetable Sandwich, spread with olive tapenade and aioli and packed with peppers, fennel and arugula. It’s like a meatless version of a New Orleans muffuletta in that it gets better the longer it sits and soaks and melds, so make it the day before you want to eat it to achieve its maximum flavor potential.

California Veggie Sandwich

This sandwich is a celebration of all the produce that this state is known for. Crisp cucumbers, creamy avocados and lively sprouts balanced with cheddar and an herby mayonnaise on whole-grain bread. Use the best of each ingredient you can get your hands on.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 10 minutes.

(Katrina Frederick / For The Times)

Cold Artichoke Tea Sandwiches

The key to these sandwiches is serving them ice cold from the fridge, so store them there until just ready to serve. And while squishy sandwich bread works best here because it stays moist under refrigeration, you can use any type you like, or even serve the sandwich filling open-faced on toast. If you want to make the sandwiches vegan, simply use vegan mayonnaise.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 30 minutes.

(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)

Cheesy Smashed Potato Sandwiches

These simple pantry sandwiches deliver comfort with a hit of spice and the occasional crackle of crunchy potato skin. Inspired by northern Indian aloo sandwiches, this version swaps smashed roasted potatoes for mashed boiled ones. If you happen to have fresh green chiles or cilantro on hand, chop them up and sprinkle them over the potatoes.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 50 minutes.

(Genevieve Ko/Los Angeles Times)

Zinc Cafe Mixed Vegetable Sandwich

Spread with aioli and tapenade, rustic bread is layered with vegetables, a sliced hard-boiled egg, arugula and a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. It’s perfect for lunch after a farmers market morning.

Get the recipe.

Cook time: 40 minutes.