California Veggie Sandwich

This sandwich is a celebration of all the produce that this state is known for. Crisp cucumbers, creamy avocados and lively sprouts balanced with cheddar and an herby mayonnaise on whole-grain bread. Use the best of each ingredient you can get your hands on. And you can personalize the sandwich to your taste. Like shallots or pickled red onions? Use them in place of the scallions. Not a fan of cucumber? Use thinly sliced carrots or radishes. The bread, though, is essential. Plain sourdough or white sandwich bread will technically work, but the heft of a multiseed or multigrain bread really helps balance the fatty avocado, cheese and mayonnaise to the veggies best.