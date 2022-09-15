California Veggie Sandwich
This sandwich is a celebration of all the produce that this state is known for. Crisp cucumbers, creamy avocados and lively sprouts balanced with cheddar and an herby mayonnaise on whole-grain bread. Use the best of each ingredient you can get your hands on. And you can personalize the sandwich to your taste. Like shallots or pickled red onions? Use them in place of the scallions. Not a fan of cucumber? Use thinly sliced carrots or radishes. The bread, though, is essential. Plain sourdough or white sandwich bread will technically work, but the heft of a multiseed or multigrain bread really helps balance the fatty avocado, cheese and mayonnaise to the veggies best.
In a small bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, chives and 2 teaspoons of juice from the lemon; reserve the rest of the lemon. Season the mayonnaise liberally with salt and pepper.
Place the bread slices on a cutting board and divide the mayonnaise among the slices. Layer 2 cheese slices each on two pieces of bread, then fan out the half an avocado-worth of slices on each of the other two pieces of bread.
Using a vegetable peeler, mandoline or a knife, thinly slice/shave the cucumber lengthwise into ribbons. Layer half cucumber ribbons over the avocado slices. Pile half the sprouts over the cucumber ribbons then sprinkle the sprouts evenly with the scallions.
Give the reserved lemon halves a squeeze over the sprouts to give them a little juice and season with salt and pepper. Close the sandwich and eat with some salty potato chips.
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
Your roundup of inspiring recipes and kitchen tricks.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.