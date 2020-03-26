Sometimes all I want is soft, smushy carb-on-carb goodness. These simple pantry sandwiches deliver that with a hit of spice and the occasional crackle of crunchy potato skin. Inspired by northern Indian aloo sandwiches, this version swaps smashed roasted potatoes for mashed boiled ones. If you happen to have fresh green chiles or cilantro on hand, chop them up and sprinkle them over the potatoes. And if you stock chutneys, you can smear those on the buns too.
Cheesy Smashed Potato Sandwiches
Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil.
Toss the potatoes with the oil on the prepared pan. Generously sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss again. Spread in an even layer, spacing the potatoes apart. Roast until golden brown and a paring knife slides through easily, 35 to 40 minutes.
Meanwhile, spread the butter on the cut sides of the buns or one side of each slice of bread. Arrange the bread buttered side down in a single layer on a baking sheet.
When you take the potatoes out of the oven, slide the buttered buns in. Immediately smash the potatoes with a fork to crack them open and sprinkle with the spice. Toss to evenly coat, then smash them with the fork again to ½-inch thickness. Sprinkle with the cheese on top right away.
Take out the buns when they’re toasted, about 5 minutes, and slide an even layer of cheesy spiced potatoes on the buttered side of the bottom buns. Sandwich with the top buns and eat immediately.
