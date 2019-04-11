Home for Dinner: Chicken thighs braised in spring onion salsa verde

The spring onions here are available not just at farmers markets, but in regular grocery stores from late February through May. If you can’t find them, or want to make the dish when they’re not in season, everyday scallions make a great substitute; just use the recommended weight since scallions will be much smaller than the onions. And though it may seem like an extra step, you need to slice the spring onions before blending them with the rest of the salsa ingredients — both to give you some sliced pieces for garnish and to make a smooth sauce. If you toss them in whole, their often-slimy inner membranes won’t break down completely and will make the salsa unappetizingly chunky.