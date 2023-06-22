Advertisement
Food

The sun is out and grilling season is here. This is how we do it in L.A.

Overhead view of someone placing a plate of food on a table
(Carlos Jaramillo / For The Times)
Daniel Hernandez.
By Daniel Hernandez
Food Editor
If the sun comes out and the afternoon is free, the air and light of Los Angeles urges us to go outside and grill food over fire. In my home, that would take shape as a classic carne asada. So when it finally got sunny this week — mercifully — I immediately decided to light up the grill.

I live in a mixed Black, Mexican, Salvadoran neighborhood, and in order for such a place to exist it must contain a family-owned corner market or carnicería. My community has two. If the feeling hits, I’ll first stop at Tito’s Meat Market on East Hyde Park Boulevard, for ears of corn, nopales, chiles, limones and fresh avocados for guacamole. Then I’ll hop across the street to Carnicería La Tapatía for the centerpieces: north-of-the-border style marinated beef, some marinated chicken and maybe chorizo. In short order, an L.A. carne asada is born.

Grilling is a feature of almost every culinary culture, and it’s all reflected in L.A.’s interlocking communities. Filipino skewers. Japanese yakitori. Middle Eastern kebab. Argentine and Chilean asados. Thai satays. And of course, Korean barbecue. All contribute to the great cacophony of how we cook with fire in Los Angeles.

Restaurateur and cookbook author Bricia Lopez offers us a delicious sample of her carne asada traditions, as seen on a recent bright afternoon at Ernest E. Debs Regional Park with L.A. Times Food general manager Laurie Ochoa and plenty of friends. The recipes in Lopez’s new book with Javier Cabral, “Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling,” should join any of your own carne asada traditions, especially her arrachera verde marinade, which hits that perfect chord between tradition and innovation.

As Bill Addison and Danielle Dorsey note in a fresh guide, American-style barbecue is the province of Black Angelenos who carry the traditions of their ancestors from the U.S. South. Because L.A. is so L.A., barbecue is also increasingly being interpreted and redefined. News-flash: We have a lot of great barbecue in SoCal and don’t let anyone tell you anything different.

In Pasadena, Jenn Harris introduces us to the owner of Garni Meat Market and L.A. Armenian grilling. “Without meat, I don’t have a life,” 64-year-old market owner Alex Khachoyan tells Harris, and, tío, I feel you 100%.

I am aware that one day soon, though, meat might no longer be a viable option for cooking with fire. Vegans and vegetarians are already there. Cooking columnist Ben Mims celebrates the veggie burger and tells us that we don’t have to lose the luster of a grilling moment if we skip the meat.

In a photo essay publishing Friday, Times photographers Jason Armond and Al Schaben and freelancer Shelby Moore team up with Dorsey and explore the state of grilling at L.A. parks right now. As you read it, I suggest calling up a song that to me typifies grilling in SoCal’s beloved public parks, “On a Sunday Afternoon” by Lighter Shade of Brown, and sing along to the phrase, “just waiting for the sun to go down.”

The Lunch Tray at Bludso's Bar & Que, in Los Angeles, CA.
For Subscribers

Does L.A. have a barbecue style? Here is our updated list of the city’s best

Whether it’s Texas, Memphis, Carolina or some hybrid style of barbecue you crave, here are the best places for delicious smoked meats in L.A.
ASADA cookbook author Bricia Lopez at Debs Park.

Food

The joy of asada: How Los Angeles grills

A plate featuring Frijoles Charros in Broth and Arrachera Verde, made by ASADA cookbook author Bricia Lopez at Debs Park.

Recipes

Arrachera Verde

Salsa de morita seca, made by ASADA cookbook author Bricia Lopez at Debs Park.

Recipes

Salsa de morita seca

A plate featuring fingerling and raja tacos, rice and sliced poblanos.

Recipes

Fingerling and Raja Tacos

Frijoles Charros. ASADA cookbook author Bricia Lopez at Debs Park.

Recipes

Frijoles Charros in Broth

Blended Guacamole with chicharrones. ASADA cookbook author Bricia Lopez at Debs Park.

Recipes

Blended Guacamole

Sesame Sweet Potato And Cabbage Burgers at the LA Times Studio Kitchen. Recipe from Lukas Volger's cookbook "Veggie Burgers Every Which Way: Fresh, Flavorful, & Healthy Plant-Based Burgers" Photographer: Josh Schaedel / For The Times Prop Stylist: Sidonie Loiseleux / For The Times

How to grill veggie burgers that celebrate real vegetables

Veggie burgers make a comeback in Lukas Volger’s ‘Veggie Burgers Every Which Way’ and highlight how real vegetables can be exciting for summer grilling.
Recipes

Sesame Sweet Potato and Cabbage Burgers

Spinach-Chickpea Burgers at the LA Times Studio Kitchen. Recipe from Lukas Volger's cookbook "Veggie Burgers Every Which Way: Fresh, Flavorful, & Healthy Plant-Based Burgers" Photographer: Josh Schaedel / For The Times Prop Stylist: Sidonie Loiseleux / For The Times

Recipes

Spinach-Chickpea Burgers

Pasadena, CA, 5/29/2023 Close-up detail of all kinds of meat on the grill side shot in Alex Khachoyan's Residence.

How to grill the Armenian way with the Garni Meat Market family

Alex Khachoyan of Garni Meat Market in Pasadena says he and his family “grill even if it’s raining. Nothing stops the barbecue.”

Food
Daniel Hernandez

Daniel Hernandez is Food editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously covered culture in Southern California, with an emphasis on media, identity, the internet, books and food. He is a former correspondent and editor in Mexico, where among other things he reported from inside El Chapo’s escape tunnel and on Mexico’s arts scenes. Hernandez is also the former editor of L.A. Taco and began his career as a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times at the age of 21.

