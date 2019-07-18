Let’s taco at Tito’s

1
The Times visited Tito’s Tacos on Monday, July 15, and found, as always, customers lined up outside.
Beef tacos sizzle in the fryer.
Jonathan Gold remembered in (mostly) his own words.
Employees prepare tacos by the truckload in an effort to keep up with customer demand and ensure the line moves quickly and smoothly.
It’s not just tacos. It’s burritos...
... and beef tamales.
Though my mom’s dog likes Apple Pan Hickoryburgers, Patio Chicago Dogs, Gelson’s rare roast beef, Oat Thins, kosher salami and basically anything from Jerry’s Deli that isn’t cole slaw, what the dog likes best is a hard-shell taco from Tito’s Tacos in Culver City, stripped of salsa and the mantle of shredded lettuce.
Endless avocados ...
...for vats of guacamole.
Longtime Tito’s “chipsero” Jose L. Recendez prepares tortilla chips. Recendez has worked at Tito’s for 29 years!
Though he was most famous for his writing and his eating, Jonathan Gold was more than just the belly of Los Angeles.
Layla Fizz, granddaughter of the owners, adds salsa to a bean and cheese burrito.
But for many, the star of the menu is the crispy taco.
Young Jazlynn Munoz and Emily Pena enjoy lunch.
Passing the time while waiting for those tacos...
As the day begins to wind down...
...hard-working employees begin to clean up after a busy day.
Fin.