Let’s taco at Tito’s

Los Angeles Times photographer Mariah Tauger paid a visit to Tito’s Tacos in Culver City. Established in 1959, it’s become a staple for many in Los Angeles and has served multiple generations of loyal customers.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Mariah Tauger
July 18, 2019
3:59 PM
The Times visited Tito’s Tacos on Monday, July 15, and found, as always, customers lined up outside.
Customers line up to order at Tito's Tacos on Monday, July 15, 2019
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Beef tacos sizzle in the fryer.
Beef tacos sizzle in the fryer at Tito's Tacos.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Employees prepare tacos by the truckload in an effort to keep up with customer demand and ensure the line moves quickly and smoothly.
Inside the kitchen at Tito's Tacos, employees prepare large quantities of tacos in an effort to keep up with customer demand and ensure the food line moves quickly and smoothly.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

It’s not just tacos. It’s burritos...
The burritos at Tito's Tacos.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

... and beef tamales.
Beef tamales are prepared inside the kitchen of Tito's Tacos.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

459445_FO_0715_Tito's_Tacos_MRT
Endless avocados ...
Avocados are prepared to make guacamole at Tito's Tacos.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

...for vats of guacamole.
A Tito's Tacos employee scoops guacamole into a container.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Longtime Tito’s “chipsero” Jose L. Recendez prepares tortilla chips. Recendez has worked at Tito’s for 29 years!
Longtime chipsero Jose L. Recendez has worked at Tito's Tacos for 29 years.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Layla Fizz, granddaughter of the owners, adds salsa to a bean and cheese burrito.
Layla Fizz, granddaughter of Wirt Morton, whose wife Lynne Davidson owns Tito's Tacos, adds salsa to a bean and cheese burrito.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

But for many, the star of the menu is the crispy taco.
Crunchy tacos from Tito’s Tacos.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Young Jazlynn Munoz and Emily Pena enjoy lunch.
Jazlynn Munoz, left, and Emily Pena enjoy their lunch at Tito's Tacos.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Passing the time while waiting for those tacos...
Kids wait for their meal at Tito's Tacos.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

As the day begins to wind down...
Inside the kitchen at Tito's Tacos, employees begin to clean up after a busy day.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

...hard-working employees begin to clean up after a busy day.
Employees begin to close up shop at Tito's Tacos.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Fin.
Tito's Tacos closes for the day.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Mariah Tauger