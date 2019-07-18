A city without Gold

Spinning gold out of Nothingness

Spelunking through the caverns of copy that Gold filed is a pleasure all its own. But which words of his to put on pages we print every week?

What about his writing on the Rodney King riots? His original piece from L.A. Weekly in 1992 is raw and powerful; his revisitation of it for The Times 20 years later shows how some of the city’s wounds had begun to heal.

What about the reviews for which he won his 2007 Pulitzer? Or some choice cuts from his 2000 book, “Counter Intelligence,” a collection of his criticism that was the decoder ring to the city for a generation of eaters?

Ultimately, I selected a more ramshackle trio of stories: an L.A. Times review of an inconsequential restaurant from 2017; a Times music piece from the early ‘90s; and an essay about a painting in Pasadena from the time in between, stolen from the pages of Slake, a literary magazine his wife, Laurie Ochoa, edited.

These three pieces of writing show how regardless of the topic — are there any more less-connected things than Zubarán paintings, EPMD, Sartre and Sichuan food? — or the era, Gold wrote in a way that welcomed you into the shallow end of the pool and led you out to the depths.

