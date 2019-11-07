7 of our favorite places to buy hand-made ceramics in Los Angeles

We’ve made it to Peak Ceramics: All your friends are taking wheel-throwing classes, Brutalist planters have become status symbols, and every other upscale restaurant has commissioned its own run of handmade plates and sconces. It’s time, then, to bring some of L.A.’s ceramics scene onto your dining room table and get rid of whatever faux-stoneware mishmash has been languishing in your cupboards.

Whether you’re looking for a starter set of plates, a wedding gift or a centerpiece, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite local ceramic designers who create beautiful handmade pieces with the kitchen in mind.