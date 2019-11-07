Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
7 of our favorite places to buy hand-made ceramics in Los Angeles

Quille mugs from Neenineen.
Quille mugs from ceramicist Ninon Choplin of Neenineen.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
By Marian Bull
Nov. 7, 2019
7:17 AM
We’ve made it to Peak Ceramics: All your friends are taking wheel-throwing classes, Brutalist planters have become status symbols, and every other upscale restaurant has commissioned its own run of handmade plates and sconces. It’s time, then, to bring some of L.A.’s ceramics scene onto your dining room table and get rid of whatever faux-stoneware mishmash has been languishing in your cupboards.

Whether you’re looking for a starter set of plates, a wedding gift or a centerpiece, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite local ceramic designers who create beautiful handmade pieces with the kitchen in mind.

A Question of Eagles
1/9
Horizon mugs from A Question of Eagles.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
2/9
The Mountain mug from A Question of Eagles.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
3/9
The zig zag mug from A Question of Eagles.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
4/9
Melissa Tolar of A Question of Eagles at work in the studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
5/9
Melissa Tolar of A Question of Eagles at work in the studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
6/9
Inside the Arts District studio of A Question of Eagles.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
7/9
Inside the Arts District studio of A Question of Eagles.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
8/9
Melissa Tolar and Jonathan Ballak of A Question of Eagles.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
9/9
Melissa Tolar and Jonathan Ballak, along with their dog Clyde, in their studio, A Question of Eagles.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

A Question of Eagles, run by Melissa Tolar and Jonathan Ballak, fulfills the modern desire for airy, earthy-toned minimalism without ever veering into boring. They fire their tableware, tumblers and pitchers to super-high temperatures in a gas kiln, which pulls the naturally occurring little polka dots of iron through the glaze. Each piece is made by hand at their Arts District studio, and the zigs and zags of their cups are made with hand-holding in mind.

BTW Ceramics
1/6
The Wacky, left, and Torrent mugs from BTW Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
2/6
Wacky espresso cups from BTW Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
3/6
Ceramicist Brooke T. Winfrey at work inside her Long Beach studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
4/6
Inside the BTW Ceramics studio in Long Beach.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
5/6
Ceramicist Brooke T. Winfrey at work inside her Long Beach studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
6/6
Ceramicist Brooke T. Winfrey of BTW Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Jaunty mugs have quickly become the statement bag of homewares: a relatively small investment that brings joy to the owner and broadcasts their tastes to anyone who opens their cupboard or sees their latest Instagram. BTW Ceramics, designed by Brooke T. Winfrey in her Long Beach studio, makes mugs bedecked with Technicolor splatters and winding rainbows that are very loudly not factory-made. BTW also makes plateware, if you’re into matching.

Neenineen
1/7
Zozo tumblers from Neenineen, a ceramics studio in Highland Park run by Ninon Choplin.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
2/7
The Duplo pitcher from Neenineen, a ceramics studio in Highland Park run by Ninon Choplin.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
3/7
The Duplo pour-over and pitcher from Neenineen.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
4/7
Quille mugs from Neenineen.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
5/7
Udon mug from Neenineen.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
6/7
Inside the Highland Park studio of Neenineen, owned and operated by Ninon Choplin.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
7/7
Inside the Neenineen studio with Ninon Choplin and Basil, the dog.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Neenineen pieces are tubular and painted in bright, flat colors — somewhere between the Pompidou and a set of pre-K blocks. Ninon Choplin, the French ceramicist behind the line, makes mostly cups and mugs and pour-overs in a Highland Park studio, as well as slipcast pipes in primary colors.

Humble Ceramics
1/7
Humble Ceramics’ offerings are more thoughtful, handmade iterations of designs you’d expect to find at, say, West Elm, with a mix of neutral glazes and raw edges.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
2/7
A bowl by Humble Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
3/7
A cazuela by Humble Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
4/7
Delphine Lippens, owner of Humble Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
5/7
Inside Humble Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
6/7
Inside Humble Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
7/7
Humble Ceramics supplies the restaurants of chefs including Josef Centeno and Michael Cimarusti.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

It’s possible you’ve eaten off Humble Ceramics’ dinnerware; owned and run by Delphine Lippens, it supplies the restaurants of chefs including Josef Centeno and Michael Cimarusti. Humble’s offerings are more thoughtful, handmade iterations of designs you’d expect to find at, say, West Elm, with a mix of neutral glazes and raw edges. And they serve as an excellent base for a home collection of ceramic plates and bowls.

Koik
1/9
Rainbow Connection by Sarah Koik.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
2/9
Upside Down by Sarah Koik.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
3/9
Donut Spaceship by Sarah Koik.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
4/9
Wiggle Rainbow by Sarah Koik.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
5/9
Circle-cut pitcher by Sarah Koik.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
6/9
Why Not Two by Sarah Koik.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
7/9
Sarah Koik inside her studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
8/9
Inside Sarah Koik’s studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
9/9
Inside Sarah Koik’s studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

If you’ve been lying awake at night, anxious because your house is missing a quirky, cubist, matte blue water jug, Sarah Koik just may be the ceramic artist for you. Her architectural pitchers and vessels, which she makes in North Hollywood, employ both wheel-throwing and hand-building techniques, for an effect that’s equal parts art piece and iced tea delivery system.

Kreep Ceramics
1/7
Plates from Kreep Ceramics by Kristina Dove and Phoebe Fisher.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
2/7
Espresso cups from Kreep Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
3/7
Phoebe Fisher works on a piece inside Kreep Ceramics’ downtown studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
4/7
Kristina Dove works on a piece inside Kreep Ceramics’ downtown studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
5/7
Unfinished pieces dry inside the Kreep Ceramics studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
6/7
Phoebe Fisher works on a piece inside Kreep Ceramics’ downtown studio.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
7/7
Phoebe Fisher, left, and Kristina Dove, and Bijou the dog, at Kreep Ceramics.  (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Kreep is made by two friends, Kristina Dove and Phoebe Fischer; Dove builds the vases, platters and plates by hand and Fischer paints them in their downtown studio, though they insist the process is more collaborative than not. The pieces largely carry black-backgrounded scenes that often include women and plants — two motifs that could feel played out in 2019 but on Kreep’s ceramics are shockingly soulful.

LGS Studio
1/8
Studded mug by LGS Studio. According to the studio’s website about the collection, each piece is created with brutal, punk tones reflective of our primitive human history that bridges a gap from past to future and underlines the role ceramics have played in human culture.  (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
2/8
Studded bowl by LGS Studio.  (Allison Zaucha / For Los Angeles Times)
3/8
Tephra mugs by LGS Studio, inspired by nature and childhood memories of the Pacific Northwest and growing up in the aftermath of the Mount St. Helens volcanic explosion.  (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
4/8
Tephra bowl by LGS Studio.  (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
5/8
LGS Studio co-founder Noel Hennessy works on carving pieces for the studio’s new mirror designs.  (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
6/8
LGS Studio co-founder Thomas Renaud works on a few bowls for the latest collection.  (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
7/8
LGS Studio, a ceramics company founded by Thomas Renaud and Noel Hennessy, combines natural and architectural design elements that steer away from minimalism and toward a rebellious approach to ceramic design.  (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)
8/8
LGS Studio co-founders Thomas Renaud and Noel Hennessy.  (Allison Zaucha / For The Times)

This Glassell Park studio, run by Thomas Renaud and Noel Hennessy, makes tableware that will please cooks tired of minimalist dinnerware. LGS’ pieces are full of crags and ridges and spikes but never sacrifice functionality for design: These are, first and foremost, practical items. Take your pick between a cup that looks like a moon rock or a plate that looks like a flying saucer; it’s all far out.

Food
Marian Bull