Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Cold sweet potatoes are key to making this umami-packed vegetarian dish

Cold sweet potatoes with spiced seeds and yogurt
Spiced sunflower seeds and caramelized onions add punch to chilled chunks of precooked sweet potatoes in this dish from “Start Simple” by Lukas Volger.
(Cara Howe)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
March 5, 2020
7 AM
Share

In the new cookbook “Start Simple” by Lukas Volger — the editorial director of Jarry magazine and a close friend of mine — 11 ingredients are highlighted to show how precooking them and keeping them stocked in your fridge or pantry at all times makes putting together dinner, especially on a busy weeknight, a breeze. Case in point: sweet potatoes.

In this recipe, Volger says to gently roast sweet potatoes in their skins until tender, then refrigerate them. Once cooled, he says, you can add them to salads, grain bowls, smoothies and quickbreads easily. Or, make this quick but dressed-up dinner side dish by combining them with yogurt, onions, spices and seeds. The whole mix gets a drizzle of toasted sesame oil to highlight the earthy sweet potato and seed mix, which is also delicious spooned over rice or roasted vegetables, or as a dipping sauce for bread.

Cold sweet potatoes with spiced seeds and yogurt

Cold Sweet Potatoes With Spiced Seeds and Yogurt

Caramelized onions and spices add punch to cold sweet potatoes in a pantry-staple side dish.
Time 25 minutes
Yields Serves 4

Food
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Mims
Follow Us
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement