Cold Sweet Potatoes With Spiced Seeds and Yogurt

Time 25 minutes
Yields Serves 4
Spiced sunflower seeds and caramelized onions add punch to chilled chunks of pre-cooked sweet potatoes in this dish from “Start Simple” by Lukas Volger.
(Cara Howe)
1

Warm the oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat and add the onion, coriander seeds, salt and red pepper flakes. Cook until the onion is soft and beginning to caramelize, 6 to 8 minutes — it may even crisp a bit, which isn’t a bad thing; just don’t let it burn. Stir in the sunflower seeds and continue cooking, stirring often, until they’re fragrant and lightly browned, another 6 to 8 minutes or so.

2

Spread the yogurt on a serving plate, then pile the cubed sweet potatoes on top. Sprinkle with the seed mixture and drizzle with the toasted sesame oil. Serve immediately, to show off the contrasts of the cold yogurt, cold sweet potatoes and warm seed topping.

Gently Roasted Sweet Potatoes

1

Heat the oven to 300 degrees.

2

Arrange the sweet potatoes in a baking dish or on a baking sheet. Drizzle with a small amount of olive oil and rub over all the skins. Sprinkle with salt. Transfer to the oven and bake until completely tender, 60 to 90 minutes or more. The sweet potatoes will have shrunk inside their skins a bit and a paring knife inserted into the flesh will meet no resistance. They’re ready to eat while hot or, after they have cooled, they can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 3 to 5 days.

Recipes excerpted with permission from “Start Simple” by Lukas Volger.
