These L.A. restaurants are temporarily closed during the coronavirus pandemic

Some Los Angeles restaurants are choosing to temporarily shut their doors during the coronavirus pandemic. Here is a running list of closures, which we will continue to update:

Centenoplex (Orsa & Winston, Bäco Mercat, Bar Amá and Ama Cita)

All four restaurants are now delivery-only.

“I’ve decided to close for dine-in service at the restaurants, at least for the next couple of days, to see what happens next week. I have considered this carefully and think it’s the right thing to do at this moment. ... If next week we get more information, direction and have more understanding than we do right now, I would like to reopen sooner rather than later. But currently I need to go with my gut. ... I want to emphasize that this does not come from a sense of panic but is based on weighing a lot of factors and what info I have. Support your local businesses. We are all in this together.” — Josef Centeno

Rossoblu

“The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on business in Los Angeles is forcing us to make the incredibly difficult decision to temporarily suspend services at our beloved Rossoblu restaurant. We pride ourselves on being responsible corporate citizens and community leaders and we know this is the right thing to do. We have deep experience with being resilient and we will be steadfast and vigilant in our efforts to reopen our doors to you as soon as we possibly can.” — Dina and Steve Samson and Hans Luttmann

The Abbey

“The situation with COVID-19 is changing quickly. I don’t know whether we will be closed for a few days, a few weeks, or even longer. Until our public officials can assure us that it is safe, we will remain closed.” — David Cooley

Border Grill

“The kitchen will remain open during the remodel to service our loyal customers and friends, accepting to-go, delivery and catering orders in addition to serving guests from the Border Grill Food Truck parked in front of the building on weekdays. Please be assured, the health and safety of our guests are of utmost importance, and we will continue to make necessary service adjustments as recommended by local authorities and health officials to help stop the spread of COVID-19.” — Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger

HomeState

“As a business, we have a responsibility to help limit the spread of COVID-19. After implementing many new protocols, it has become clear that the only way to truly support social distancing and flattening this curve is to stay open for delivery and to-go orders only. The sooner we take action, the sooner we can overcome this together.” — Your HomeState team

Henry’s Cuisine

“Due to the recent decline of our business, we have decided to temporarily close the restaurant from Monday, March 9, to Thursday, April 30. We will resume service on Friday, May 1, 2020. Our restaurant is very grateful for your continuous support. We apologize for any convenience.” — Henry Tu

