Food

Feds to allow fishermen to catch more skate this year

Skate
The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration is allowing fishermen to catch 13% more skate starting May 1.
(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
April 24, 2020
9:46 AM
The federal government is changing some fishing rules to allow commercial fishermen to catch more skate.

Fishermen catch tens of millions of pounds of skate every year. They’re used for human food as well as bait. Boats bring the skate to the docks in Alaska, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and other states on both coasts.

The National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration said Friday it’s allowing fishermen to bring 13% more skate to land starting May 1. That will increase the amount of skate that fishermen can bring to the docks for use as skate wing, a popular seafood item, to more than 26 million pounds this year.

May 1 marks the beginning of the new fishing year.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
