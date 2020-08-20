Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

Passion fruit is here to save you from the heat

The tang of passion fruit is ideal for an ice-cold sorbet to help you cool off in a heatwave.
(Ben Mims / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
Aug. 20, 2020
1 PM
At this point in quarantine, there’s not a lot to brighten your mood, but on a trip to the farmers market this past weekend, I was thrilled to find at least one thing to do just that: passion fruit. Usually at its peak in the autumn, passion fruit have arrived in the markets early this year and are such a welcome sight amid all the stone fruit and melons, which are hitting their summer novelty peak.

To celebrate, I made the only thing with passion fruit that sounded both appealing during this heatwave and worthy of their enchanting flavor: sorbet. I mix their seedy, sunny pulp with syrup and orange and lime juices, then pack the churned slush into the passion fruit’s spent shells. The whimsy of the cute little cup is a great foil for our current heatwave-induced delirium and offers a respite from all that overwhelms us.

Passion fruit ices recipe by Ben Mims.

Passion Fruit Sorbet

15 minutes, plus 4 1/2 hours freezing time
Makes 12

Food
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

