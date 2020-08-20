Passion fruit is here to save you from the heat

At this point in quarantine, there’s not a lot to brighten your mood, but on a trip to the farmers market this past weekend, I was thrilled to find at least one thing to do just that: passion fruit. Usually at its peak in the autumn, passion fruit have arrived in the markets early this year and are such a welcome sight amid all the stone fruit and melons, which are hitting their summer novelty peak.

To celebrate, I made the only thing with passion fruit that sounded both appealing during this heatwave and worthy of their enchanting flavor: sorbet. I mix their seedy, sunny pulp with syrup and orange and lime juices, then pack the churned slush into the passion fruit’s spent shells. The whimsy of the cute little cup is a great foil for our current heatwave-induced delirium and offers a respite from all that overwhelms us.