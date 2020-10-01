Your guide to the must-try kimchis of L.A.

At Gil Mok in Koreatown, the dongchimi, bottom center, and dongchimi guksu, bottom right, are big draws, especially during warm summer months. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Dongchimi is a water-based kimchi. Radishes and cabbage swim in a cold, slightly opaque brine. Popular in colder, northern regions on the Korean peninsula, its fermentation time is short.

Where to find it: Gil Mok (the Corner Place), 2819 James M. Wood Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 487-0968

Gil Mok might be a Korean barbecue restaurant, but the cavalcade of meat really serves as the perfect setup for its dongchimi guksu — noodles served in the cold, slightly sweet and tingly brine.

(Mikkalous / For The Times)

Contrary to local chatter, the sweetness and effervescent sensation in Gil Mok’s dongchimi doesn’t come from 7 Up but from a little bit of sugar that’s added during the closely monitored fermentation process, said owner Soo-in Kim. “We have to constantly watch out for the fermentation, for the best timing to serve. It depends on the weather,” he added.

Advertisement

Kimchi kudos:

“It just reminds me of summer. There’s ice in it, and it’s just refreshing. … I just picture grabbing it by the bowl and sipping the broth straight.” — Jonathan Park/Dumbfoundead, rapper

“My mouth is drooling just thinking about it. You can’t get some of that stuff here [in New York]. Every time I would go back home [to Oregon] on breaks from college, my mom would make me kalbi with dongchimi, and it was one of my favorite combinations of taste. Between dongchimi and ganjang gejang (raw crabs marinated in soy sauce), those are two things that I miss so much.” — Michelle Zauner/Japanese Breakfast, musician

