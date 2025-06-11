19 street vendors to support from the 101 Best Tacos guide

In Los Angeles, knowing which side street to turn down can lead you to the best taco you’ve ever had. So, when the Food team compiled a guide to 101 Best Tacos in L.A., it made sense that taco stands, or puestos, made up a significant portion of the list.

But street stalls aren’t just good for a casual bite. Over the weekend, vendors provided food and even rudimentary medical care to Angelenos protesting ICE sweeps throughout the city. The vendors’ resilience reminded us that L.A. is a city of immigrants.

“It is important to support the community,” one vendor told The Times.

In that spirit, here are 19 of the best tacos stands, from carne asada in Palmdale to al pastor in Long Beach, to support in the City of Angels.

— Marie Sanford