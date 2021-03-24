The fried fish sandwich gets an upgrade at these L.A. restaurants

Sometimes, it feels as if the forces of the universe are conspiring to create a food of the moment. That food, at this moment, is the fried fish sandwich.

We seem to have emerged from the Fried Chicken Sandwich ecosphere only to enter an era of another fried protein in bun. Fried fish sandwiches oozing with tartar sauce are crowding my social media feeds in a way that simply can’t be ignored. Most are inspired by a specific style of fish sandwich, steeped in comfort, with origins that can be traced back to two famous golden arches.

Many of us grew up on the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwich; a reliable reference point for every fish sandwich to follow. But its popularity now is fueled partly by an emphasis on alternative forms of protein and partly by a collective need to eat comforting foods during perilous times.

Here are 10 versions of the classic (including a plant-based sandwich!), made by independently run small businesses, who do it a lot better than the original.

Advertisement