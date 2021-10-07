12 different dates you must try

This is the version of Barhi date that’s harvested earlier than the norm, and it’s one of the few dates eaten at its yellow stage. It is crisp, coconut-like, a bit astringent, tart and like an unripe pear. They are great with meaty, sweet fennel-seeded salami or sliced into thin rings with honey and ricotta on toast.

Food Recipes for dates and how best to cook with them Smooth, sweet shakes, tart lemon bars, crunchy slaw and an aromatic chicken braise — these are just a few of the wonderful recipes utilizing the unique sweetness of dates.